United Wrestling Network “Sunday Night Slam 2” results: Vetter’s review of Jordan Cruz vs. Fred Rosser for the UWN Championship, Maximillien vs. Royce Isaacs for the UWN Heritage Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

United Wrestling Network “Sunday Night Slam 2”

Long Beach, California, at Thunder Studios and Oxnard, California, at Oxnard Levity Live

Streamed live on April 5, 2026 via YouTube.com

* This show has matches from TWO separate venues. The first matches were taped and aired from a nightclub in Oxnard, and it was fairly packed with a crowd of 300. Christian Cole, who used to call MLW TV, and Todd Keneley provided commentary. The lighting was okay; the ceiling is really low in this venue. Google Maps shows that Oxnard is northwest of California, along the Pacific Ocean.

1. Javi (Bernal) vs. Alec Tomas. Basic tie-ups early on. Javi rolled to the floor and sat down at a dinner table with a fan in the front row. In the ring, Javi hit some punches. Tomas stomped on him. Tomas put him in a Camel Clutch at 3:30 and kept Javi grounded. Javi fired up and hit some back elbows and a half-nelson, then a DDT for a nearfall. Tomas hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Javi hit a fisherman’s suplex for the pin. Okay action.

Javi (Bernal) defeated Alec Tomas at 7:05.

2. Alex Gracia and Gin Sevani vs. Gypsy Mac and Brittnie Brooks. I saw Gin compete in the Twin Cities last year; she is similar to Piper Niven. “The Pink Dream” Gracia has been a regular in California and Texas and has competed in ROH/AEW several times now. Mac and Gin opened. Brittnie entered and hit a bulldog on Sevani at 1:30. Gracia whipped Brooks into a corner and planted a foot in her throat. Sevani pulled Gypsy Mac off the apron so she couldn’t tag in. Gracia and Gin kept Brittnie in their corner.

Gypsy Mac finally got a hot tag at 5:00, and she hit some back elbows in the corner on Gracia. Brittnie tossed Gracia to the floor. Mac hit a spear, then she dove onto Gracia. Brittnie hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane) to pin Sevani. Decent action.

Gypsy Mac and Brittnie Brooks defeated Gin Sevani and Alex Gracia at 6:40.

3. Maximillien (w/Jordan Castle) vs. Mathias for the UWN Heritage Title. Mathias is a young man with a decent physique in plain white trunks. Jordan is traditionally a commentator, but he was a heel manager at last month’s show, too. Mathias slammed Max to the mat and was fired up. Maximillien hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest as Mathias was in the ropes. Castle stomped on Mathias on the floor. They got back into the ring at 1:30, and Max was in charge. Max slammed him for a nearfall.

They got up and traded punches. Mathias hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 4:30. Max hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Matthias went for a suplex, but Jordan reached into the ring, tripped Matthias, and Max fell onto Matthias for the pin (as Jordan held down Matthias’ feet so he couldn’t kick out.) Standard match.

Maximillien defeated Mathias to retain the UWN Heritage Title at 5:59.

* The rest of “Sunday Night Slam 2” took place live at the Thunder Studios Arena. This is the second consecutive month the venue has hosted a show. It’s a big, empty, antiseptic sound stage; it’s really well-lit, and the production values are top-notch, but the room lacks any charm. (NOTE: I see there are different versions of this event on YouTube, and some versions do not contain those first three matches).

* I see there are only SIX wrestlers who competed on Sunday Night Slam #1 that are in action tonight, so a pretty different roster. I like that. Let’s see some new faces.

1. “The Wolf Zaddies” Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera vs. “The Pumpline” Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva. Tito and Che recently appeared on AEW or ROH TV; Tito has also done at least one tour in Japan for NJPW. My first time seeing The Pumpline; they are scrawny kids. Based only on comparing physiques, this should not last five minutes. Tito and Rivers opened.

Che entered and helped beat up Rivers. Long-haired Boa jumped in, but Che hit a big swinging slam on Boa. Tito repeatedly, viciously powerbombed Rivers for a nearfall, but he picked him up at the two-count! He then hit a clothesline and put his foot on Rivers’ chest and got the cocky pin. Exactly what that should have been.

“The Wolf Zaddies” Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera defeated “The Pumpline” Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva at 2:32.

* A woman interviewed them, but Che and Tito argued. Tito said he has better things he could be doing on Easter. Che said he took the match because it was “an easy payday.” Tito said he wants title matches, and he stormed off.

* The interviewer spoke to Fred Rosser about his title shot tonight. He seriously is at 3% body fat these days. He vowed to win tonight.

2. Koto Hiro vs. El Primohenio. Koto wears a white mask, and he’s fairly short. Primohenio has long, dark hair and looks like a 1980s rocker. Koto hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00. Primo hit a backbreaker over his knee. He missed a Lionsault. Koto hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 5:00. Primohenio hit another backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Koto hit a double stomp to the back, then a brainbuster for the pin. Solid action.

Koto Hiro defeated El Primohenio at 6:35.

3. “Delirium” Flex McCallion and Richie Slade vs. “Los Crazy Chickens” Crazy Chicken #1 and Crazy Chicken #2. Hopefully, this is short. I see the Chickens (in awful chicken mascot gear) are better known as Phoenix Star and Zokre. The masked Delirium charged into the ring and attacked the chickens. The chickens hit stereo top-rope crossbody blocks. All four brawled on the floor. These chicken costumes are just too ridiculous. In the ring, Delirium slammed one of the chickens’ face-first and pinned him. Yeah, this was a really skippable match. Who was that match for?

“Delirium” Flex McCallion and Richie Slade defeated “Los Crazy Chickens” Crazy Chicken #1 and Crazy Chicken #2 at 3:17.

* The female interviewer spoke to Jordan Cruz, who wasn’t concerned about the words of Fred Rosser from earlier.

4. “5100” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie vs. “Midnight Heat” Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson. An intriguing matchup, as both teams are traditionally heels. 5150 charged and attacked, and we’re underway! Boogie and Gibson brawled in the ring, while Danny and Pearl fought on the floor. In the ring, Pearl hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Danny, dropping Limelight over Gibson’s knees! Nice. Boogie hit a running Blockbuster and a senton for a nearfall at 1:30. 5150 worked over Gibson in their corner and kept him grounded.

Limelight applied a headlock on the mat at 4:30. Boogie hit his Vader Bomb-style elbow drop, and Danny got a nearfall. Pearl finally got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit some clotheslines and was fired up. He hit a superkick on Boogie for a nearfall. Danny hit a spin kick on Gibson’s head. Limelight hit his top-rope doublestomp as Boogie was hitting his Death Valley Driver, and Slice pinned Gibson. Good action, although it’s weird to see Midnight Heat booked as babyfaces.

“5100” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie defeated “Midnight Heat” Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson at 8:25.

5. Cha Cha Charlie vs. Matthias. This match somehow wasn’t listed on the results for this show on cagematch.net. Charlie danced his way to the ring. Matthias speared Charlie into the corner, then he hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Charlie hit a Sling Blade and a stunner for a nearfall, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Matthias hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. He hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Passable.

Matthias defeated Cha Cha Charlie at 2:57.

6. Simone Williams vs. Gypsy Mac. I have seen Simone at least once in Las Vegas-based FSW; she has long red hair. Mac recently did an East Coast tour. An intense lockup to open, and Simone pushed her into the corner. Gypsy hit an armdrag and got a schoolboy rollup. Simone tripped her on the ring apron, and they fought on the floor, with Simone slamming Mac’s face onto the apron. Back in the ring, Simone got a nearfall at 1:30.

Simone hit a splash into the corner and a suplex for a nearfall. She pushed her lower leg into Mac’s throat, then she hit a clothesline, mounted Mac, and hit repeated punches. Mac fired up and hit some clotheslines. Mac hit a running Facewash Kick, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:00. Simone hit an impressive Pele Kick for a nearfall. Mac hit a superkick, then a swinging uranage for a nearfall. Simone hit a series of hard elbows to the side of the head, then a flipping slam for the pin. I’ll call that an upset! Best match of the show so far.

Simone Williams defeated Gypsy Mac at 5:38.

7. Evan Daniels vs. Jack Cartwheel for the UWN TV Title. I saw Daniels for the first time here last month; he has a Will Ospreay haircut. Standing switches to open. The commentators noted that Jack has been competing on the WWE/AAA shows. Evan rolled to the floor, and Jack did several cartwheels in the ring. Evan jumped back in and stomped on Jack. Jack hit his slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:00.

Jack did a cartwheel, but he (kayfabe) landed awkwardly and clutched at his knee. Evan immediately hit a chop block on the damaged leg and stomped on it. Evan tried to whip Jack across the ring, but Jack’s leg buckled, and he collapsed. Jack low-bridged the top rope, and Evan fell to the floor. Jack ‘popped’ his knee back into place, and he did some cartwheels to show he was okay. He hit a leaping neckbreaker and was fired up. He hit his rolling DVD for a nearfall at 5:00.

Evan rolled to the floor, so Jack hit the Sasuke Special dive to the floor on him. However, Evan wrapped Jack’s leg around the ring post, then he hit a rolling kip-up stunner in the ring, then a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone of a standing Cartwheel for a nearfall at 6:30. Evan rolled to the floor and grabbed his title belt and entered the ring. The ref went to confiscate it. Jack accidentally splashed the ref. Jack hit a superkick on Evan for a visual pin, but we didn’t have a ref! Evan got up and struck Jack in the head with the belt, then rolled up Jack for the tainted pin.

Evan Daniels defeated Jack Cartwheel to retain the UWN TV Title at 7:50.

* Backstage, Royce Isaacs is ready for Maximillien, and he warned Jordan Castle.

8. Maximillien (w/Jordan Castle) vs. Royce Isaacs for the UWN Heritage Title. Jordan cuts quite the heel promo to introduce his man. Fans threw plastic Easter eggs at Max; Christian is a heel commentator, and he tried to claim it was a sign of respect. Royce is one of the strongest guys in indy wrestling. They locked up at the bell, and Max slapped him in the face. (Max looks a lot like Johnny “Dango” Curtis.) Royce hit a delayed vertical suplex, and the crowd counted to 20 before he dropped Max and got a nearfall. He hit a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall at 2:00.

Max hit a running splash in the corner, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. He hit a DDT for another nearfall, and Royce was staggered. Christian said he wasn’t sure if he had seen Royce in this much trouble. Castle tried to interfere, but Royce pushed him away. Royce hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 4:00, then a series of clotheslines and a suplex for a nearfall. Royce applied a full nelson, but Max hit a low-blow mule kick to escape, and he applied a Cobra Clutch sleeper, and Royce tapped out. Good action.

Maximillien defeated Royce Isaacs to retain the UWN Heritage Title at 5:51.

9. Jordan Cruz vs. Fred Rosser for the UWN World Title. Cruz beat Chris Masters last month to retain his belt. He strutted to the ring in his Bobby Roode-style robe. They traded shoulder blocks with neither man going down. They fought to the floor, and Fred shoved Cruz back-first into the ring frame at 2:30, then he dropped Jordan throat-first on the guardrail. Cruz dropped him on the ring steps, then threw Fred back into the ring. Fred dropped him back-first on the ring apron at 5:30. In the ring,, Rosser hit a hard clothesline and some chops in the corner. Cruz hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 7:30, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Cruz hit a DDT, and they were both down again. Cruz hit a running knee to the collarbone for a nearfall at 9:00. Fred finally got the Crossface Chickenwing, but Cruz escaped. Fred hit a gutbuster over his knees for a believable nearfall, then some elbow strikes to the side of the head. He again went for the Crossface Chickenwing, but Cruz got to the corner, and he pulled the padding off as they both fell to the mat. Cruz hit the “No More Sorrow” neckbreaker over his knee for the pin. Good action.

Jordan Cruz defeated Fred Rosser to retain the UWN World Title at 10:44.

Final Thoughts: Some good positives here. Cruz is a good choice as champion. He’s strong, muscular, and delivers pretty solid matches. He beat a well-known former WWE wrestler for the second straight month, and it was the best match of the show. I’ll narrowly go with Cartwheel-Daniels for second, then Simone-Gypsy Mac for third. Other matches were solid or average, but those are the only ones I would describe as “good.” Another positive is Christian Cole on commentary. I really like what he brought to MLW, and I’m glad to hear him here.

The stupid chicken costume stuff has to go. They looked like they stole those outfits from their local Los Pollos Hermanos franchise; did they watch the Gobbledy Gooker and say, “We need more of that?” Really… nothing in the first half of the live show jumped out at me. I am a huge fan of 5150, but the crowd didn’t get behind Midnight Heat as babyfaces, and it hurt the overall match. I want to see Danny and Slice run over some teams, much like Che and Tito did. (5150 would be near the top of my list for TNA to add to reignite their tag division.) Speaking of Che and Tito, I always endorse having a squash match on a show. When one team is that much bigger and visibly stronger… yeah, they should roll over the younger kids.

A lot of faces here that weren’t on last month’s debut show, so this continues to be a good showcase of the West Coast talent. Yes, ROH also is now taping on a sound stage, but this venue just feels so … sterile. Lifeless. It’s just not intimate. Make no mistake, the production values are great, so I don’t know what they do, but something is missing. Maybe it’s the crowd; they are just a bit too quiet. While I always endorse having guardrails (and they do here), perhaps they move the guardrails closer to the ring so fans don’t feel so far away.

The next show here will be Sunday, May 17.