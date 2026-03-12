AEW Revolution lineup: The latest card for Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena.

-MJF vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship (Page can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again if he loses)

-Thekla vs. Kris Statlander in a best of three falls match for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship with no time limit

-Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mistico for the AEW Trios Titles

-ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo in a non-title match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

-Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir with everyone banned from ringside

-“The Dogs” David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong

-(Pre-Show) Ricochet defends the AEW National Championship in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale (Entrants: Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, and 19 TBA)

-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale vs. Lena Kross for the TBS Title

Powell's POV: Big Boom AJ also stated that he will be wrestling at Revolution. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max).