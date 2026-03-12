ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Pure Championship and ROH Women’s TV Title matches top tonight’s card

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-Lee Moriarty vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship
-Red Velvet vs. Hyan for the ROH Women’s TV Title
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Maya World in a Proving Ground match
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto in a Proving Ground match
-ROH Tag Team Champions Rush and Sammy Guevara hold an open challenge
-Scorpio Sky vs. Bryan Keith
-Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Stori Denali in a six-person tag
Powell’s POV: Because there’s just not enough wrestling this weekend, ROH will also have a special episode on Friday that will stream at 6CT/7ET on YouTube. Both shows were taped on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET.
Be the first to comment