NXT Vengeance Day poll results for best match and overall show grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day event received a B grade from 51 percent of the votes in our post-show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

-36 percent of the voters gave Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a four-way for the NXT Women’s Championship the best match of the night honors. Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker in a Street Fight was second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore gave the show a C+ grade, while I gave it a C- grade. The matches were fine, but this felt more like a weekly television show than a premium live event. John and I agree with the readers’ choices for the best match. The 2025 Vengeance Day event received an A grade from 40 percent of our voters. The 2024 Vengeance Day event received a B grade from 52 percent of the voters, and the 2023 Vengeance Day event received an A grade from 64 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.