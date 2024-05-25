WWE King and Queen of the Ring lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s PLE from Saudi Arabia

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event that will be held today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament final

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship

-(Kickoff Show) Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The winners of the tournaments will receive shots at their brand’s world championship at SummerSlam. Comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj will make an appearance during the show. Join me for my live review of WWE King and Queen of the Ring today starting with the Kickoff Show match or any pre-show notables. The main card begins at 12CT/1ET. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).