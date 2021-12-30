WWE Day 1 lineup: Kickoff Show set for Saturday’s New Year’s Day event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Day 1 event that will be held on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Bobby Lashley in a four-way for the WWE Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge vs. The Miz.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.

-(Kickoff Show) Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Ricochet and Cesaro.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Kickoff Show match today. “Card Subject To Change” could be words to remember for this event due to the COVID-19 outbreak in WWE, but WWE has not announced any match changes as of this update. Join me for my live review of WWE Day 1 on Saturday night beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will record a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members. The Pro Wrestling Boom Live show will return on Monday with Jonny Fairplay and I taking your calls at 1CT/2ET at PWAudio.net.