Jake Roberts announces he tested positive for COVID-19

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jake Roberts announced via social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Roberts stated that he is high risk and praised Tony Khan for “going above and beyond all expectations trying to keep everyone save.” Roberts added that he suspects he caught virus from a family member or while shopping.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Roberts good health in his battle with the virus. Roberts serves as the manager for Lance Archer, who has not worked a match since he suffered a neck injury while performing a moonsault on the October 23 edition of AEW Dynamite. I asked Tony Khan about Archer’s status at the AEW Full Gear media scrum and was told that while he was sidelined by the neck injury, he was backstage at the event. Hopefully Roberts and Archer will be healthy enough to return soon.

I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!! — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) December 29, 2021