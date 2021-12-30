NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the final show of 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 662,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 591,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 15th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Four college football bowl games led the night, but there was no NBA competition. These are nice numbers for NXT and they should be able to top them with next week’s New Year’s Evil edition.