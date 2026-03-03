NXT Vengeance Day lineup: The card for Saturday’s PLE

What's happening...

March 3, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.

-Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship

-Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in an Underground match

-Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker

Powell’s POV: The Monroe vs. Parker match was added to the lineup by Robert Stone via social media. Join us for a live review as Vengeance Day streams live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

