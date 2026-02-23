What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

February 23, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF responds to Hangman Page challenging him to a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. El Clon in a non-title match

-Brody King vs. Mark Davis

-Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom. AEW will also tape Saturday’s Collision on Wednesday. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

