WWE Raw preview: A tribute to AJ Styles, Elimination Chamber qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-A tribute to AJ Styles

-Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The Original El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match

-Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match

Powell's POV: WWE previously announced that Brock Lesnar will appear at this show, but they did not officially advertise him last night. Raw will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.