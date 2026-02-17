NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Jimmy Jacobs, Ricardo Rodriguez, Chris Champion

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a C+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Jacobs (Christopher Scoville) is 42.

-Jesus Rodriguez is 40. He worked as Ricardo Rodriguez in WWE.

-The late Chris Champion (Christopher Ashford-Smith) was born on February 17, 1961. He died at age 57 after suffering multiple strokes on August 22, 2018.