NXT TV preview: Three title matches advertised for the February 24 show in Atlanta

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday, February 24, edition of the NXT television show.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defend the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Jasper Troy defends the WWE Speed Championship

-Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy

Powell's POV: The DarkState duo will defend the NXT Tag Team titles against the winners of a four-way tag that will be held on next week's NXT television show. Troy will defend the WWE Speed Championship against the winner of Tuesday's Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight tournament final. The February 24 edition of NXT will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage.