WWE Smackdown rating: How did the Royal Rumble fallout show perform?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.459 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.26 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.29 rating. Those are big increases despite the show airing opposite the Winter Olympics opening ceremony that averaged 13,262 million viewers. The next two Smackdown episodes will air on Syfy. It’s worth noting that the latest Nielsen ratings formula change occurred before last week’s episode. One year earlier, the February 7, 2025, edition of Smackdown produced 1.507 million viewers and a 0.48 rating for USA Network for the Royal Rumble fallout edition.

