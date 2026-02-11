AEW Collision rating: Did Collision retain its increased viewership numbers from the previous episode?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 388,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous Collision episode averaged 492,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The Winter Olympics were strong competition with 11,148 million viewers for NBC on Saturday night, although Friday’s Smackdown numbers were up despite airing against the opening ceremony. One year earlier, the February 8, 2025, edition of AEW Collision delivered 492,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic.