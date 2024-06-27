What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating: Forbidden Door go-home week edition

June 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 680,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 502,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.22 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo. Welcome back, Big Bang Theory lead-in. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 611,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the June 28, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 809,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Forbidden Door fallout edition.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne June 27, 2024 @ 3:42 pm

    It’s amazing that people watch BBT and then just don’t change the channel for 2 hours. Also says a lot about the AEW fanbase that a superhero movie about a black guy drove away a significant portion of their fanbase while a show about a bunch of scrawny, socially awkward, mostly white nerds gives them an artificial boost every week.

    Reply

