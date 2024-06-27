AEW Dynamite rating: Forbidden Door go-home week edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 680,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 502,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.22 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo. Welcome back, Big Bang Theory lead-in. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 611,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the June 28, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 809,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Forbidden Door fallout edition.