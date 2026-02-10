Bronson Reed reveals the two people in WWE he leans on for advice

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bronson Reed primarily seeks out advice from two people in WWE. “Yeah, I think for me, it’s always like Triple H,” Reed told PWTorch.com’s Sean Radican on the Radican Worldwide podcast. “He’s the boss, but he’s also just so insightful when it comes to pro wrestling. He has so much advice that he can give you, so I always have my ears open when I’m around him.

“And then, of course, now, being with Paul Heyman week to week is sort of invaluable, you know? I learned from one of the greatest minds in the business every single week, so I definitely lean on him.”

Reed was also asked for the best piece of advice that Levesque has given him. “Yeah, I think for me it’s one, it’s my style of wrestling,” he said. “I think you see some of the big guys of the past, and they’re very set in their ways and what they do. I’m more of a dynamic powerhouse. I’m someone like a Bam Bam Bigelow, or someone that can be a powerhouse, but also move in the ring, and he always is telling me to lean on that, you know what I mean? To go into that area, so I look different, and I stand out, and that’s obviously great advice.

“So, I think that for sure has been what I’ve taken away from Hunter the most, and another big piece of advice is to be myself. You know, I think a lot of people go out there, and you think you need to put on this big character when really you should just be yourself, but just, you know, times ten. And that’s helped me a lot.”

Powell’s POV: I suspect that many WWE wrestlers would also list Levesque and Heyman as the two people they are most likely to seek out for advice. Reed’s appearance on Radican Worldwide is available for PWTorch VIP Members.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)