NXT TV preview: Tag team match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair (the person who gets the winning pin or submission will earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship)

-Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe

-“Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

-Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight in a tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

Powell's POV: The winner of the Briggs vs. Knight match will face Elio LeFleur, who beat Charlie Dempsey in a tournament match last week. The winner will challenge Jasper Troy for the WWE Speed Championship. Tonight's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.