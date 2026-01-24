WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s Peacock special

What's happening...

January 24, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held tonight in Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

-Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Powell’s POV: The Styles vs. Nakamura was added to the card during Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review of Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

