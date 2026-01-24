NXT TV rating: Ethan Page vs. Elio LeFleur, qualifiers for the six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 608,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down compared to last week’s 618,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.09 rating. One year earlier, the January 21, 2025, edition of NXT on The CW delivered 812,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating.

