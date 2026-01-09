TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship headlines the AMC premiere

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed for the X Division Title

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. “Elegance Brand” M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live on Thursday from Dallas, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center. Join me for my live review as Impact is simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. Our TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).