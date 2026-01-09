WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Glasgow and Copenhagen (reports needed), Todd Grisham, Ruby Soho, Silver King, Wayne Munn

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live from Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena. The show is headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell match for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams internationally on Netflix today at 1CT/2ET. Smackdown will air tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington. The show includes Mark Briscoe vs. Hechicero for the TNT Title. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Smackdown in Berlin and the live events listed below. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE will hold a live event on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro with the following advertised matches: CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed (w/Bron Breakker) for the World Heavyweight Championship, Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Gunther vs. Sami Zayn.

-WWE will hold a live event on Sunday in Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena with the following advertised matches: CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed (w/Bron Breakker) for the World Heavyweight Championship, Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Gunther vs. Sami Zayn.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE broadcast team member Todd Grisham is 50.

-Ruby Soho (Dori Prange) is 35.

-The late Silver King (Cesar Cuauhtémoc Gonzalez Barron) was born on January 9, 1968. He died of a heart attack at age 51 on May 11, 2019.

-The late Wayne Munn died of Bright’s disease at age 34 on January 9, 1931.