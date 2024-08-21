AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Cardiff (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, Keith Hart, Nathan Jones, Trent Seven, Eve Torres-Gracie, Erik of the Viking Raiders

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Saturday’s AEW Collision will be taped today in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff. The show features the show’s final push for Sunday’s AEW All In. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from today’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Cardiff. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a F grade in our post show poll from 32 percent of the voters. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a F grade in our post show poll from 35 percent of the voters. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Keith Hart is 73.

-Nathan Jones is 57.

-Trent Seven (Ben Webb) is 43.

-Eve Torres-Gracie is 40.

-Erik (Ray Rowe) of the Viking Raiders tag team is 40.