TNA Impact preview: Tonight’s final edition on AXS TV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship

-“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Leon Slater, and Cedric Alexander

-Dani Luna vs. Harley Hudson

Powell’s POV: Impact will be simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show will make its AMC premiere next Thursday. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).