AEW Dynamite rating: How many viewers watched the New Year’s Eve episode?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 398,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 511,000 viewership average of the December 17 edition. Wednesday’s Dynamite finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the December 17 episode’s 0.08 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. I have yet to see numbers for the Christmas Eve episode, presumably because it did not air in prime time. That said, assuming AEW has those numbers, I suspect they would be out by now if they were better than anticipated. Last Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 604,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the January 1, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 588,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the New Year’s Day edition.