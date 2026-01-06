TNA has BDE

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the signing of BDE.

Viral internet sensation BrandonDoesEverything – a pro wrestling fan since he was 9, now known simply as BDE – has officially signed a contract with TNA Wrestling, the company confirmed today, as first reported by The Sportster. Terms were not disclosed.

Born in New Jersey and raised in Atlanta, BDE started making content when he was 14 and has been making videos for almost 12 years. He has more than 1 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

He started training to be a wrestler in 2019 but took a break when the pandemic started. He resumed training in 2024.

“My dream job as a kid was to be an actor. Then when I saw people make money from playing video games on YouTube, my dream changed,” BDE said. “When I started my YouTube channel, I wanted to play everything I thought was interesting. But as I learned more about the platform, I learned it’s better to niche down. So eventually I shortened it to ‘BDE’ because I was only talking about wrestling.”

His aunt took him to his first pro wrestling show and he was immediately hooked. His all-time favorite wrestler is John Cena.

More BDE:

He went to a performing arts high school to learn how to act and do stage production – the same school that Usher, Raven-Symone and Playboi Carti attended.

He was the school mascot; that’s where “The Spartan” nickname comes from.

Some of his favorite games are Call of Duty, Minecraft, 2K and The Walking Dead Telltale Series.

He is a big fan of comics and comic book movies. “I love Marvel and DC. Spider-Man is my favorite superhero from Marvel and The Flash is my favorite from DC,” he said.

He graduated high school a year early and started going to college. “I didn’t enjoy my time at college because I knew I wanted to be a YouTuber full-time,” he said. “I had a conversation with my mom and she let me drop out of college to pursue YouTube since I graduated early. She said I had a year to make it work or else I’d have to go back to college. Within a few months, I received my first check from YouTube … the rest is history.”

He played basketball and football in school but stopped to pursue acting and content.

“I like to mix music in my free time, which I’ve been doing since I was a kid but never had the proper equipment. I recently bought a DJ set and it’s been my new obsession.”

He got his first camera when he was 8 – from his mom. “I used to make skits and record family movies on it.”

BDE and the rest of the TNA roster will be in Dallas for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling: Thursday and Saturday, January 15 & 17 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The January 15 show is history-making as it is the debut episode of TNA’s flagship weekly television show, Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing LIVE on AMC – TNA’s new television home in the U.S.

Then 48 hours later (Saturday, January 17) at the same venue, TNA presents Genesis – TNA’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2026, with all championships on the line and scores to be settled.

Tickets for both TNA shows in Dallas are now on sale. For tickets, go to: https://tickets. curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ ticket/tna-2026.

Powell’s POV: Every press release announcing a new signing should include important details such as the wrestler’s favorite video games and superhero movies, and when they got their first camera. Anyway, BDE is impressive in the ring for a guy who has worked just 23 matches, according to Cagematch.net. And it doesn’t hurt to have a guy with over one million YouTube subscribers promoting the product.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)