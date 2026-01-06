CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that Netflix is the new home of the WWE library in the United States.

January 6, 2026 – Netflix and WWE today announced an expansion to their long-term partnership that will see the world’s leading entertainment service become the home of WWE’s library in the U.S.

Beginning immediately, Netflix is the new U.S. home for WWE’s library of Premium Live Events (prior to September 2025) including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble, as well as award-winning documentaries and original programming.

This follows the January 2025 launch of WWE on Netflix, where Monday Night Raw has become a weekly staple in the global English Top 10. Past episodes of Monday Night Raw are also available as part of the WWE library on Netflix.

The arrival of WWE’s library on Netflix also comes ahead of Season 2 of original behind-the-scenes documentary series WWE: Unreal on January 20.

Powell’s POV: This became fairly obvious to anyone who checked out the “New on Netflix” section on Netflix over the weekend, as it seemed like every third title was a classic WWE event. WWE picked a bad time to claim that Raw “has become a weekly staple in the global English Top 10,” as the show has made that list only once since the November 17 edition. That said, Netflix adding the library would seem to suggest that their partnership with WWE remains strong.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)