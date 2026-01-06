NXT TV preview: Tonight’s New Year’s Evil card 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Oba Femi vs. TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

Powell’s POV: This show carries the New Year’s evil theme and will air live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET (or via Netflix internationally). John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).