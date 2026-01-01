TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Bear Bronson for the TNA World Championship

-Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance,

-Mustafa Ali vs. The Home Town Man

-Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, and Jada Stone vs. Tessa Blanchard, Alicia Fox, and Mila Moore in a six-woman tag

-TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace speak for the first time since they attacked Santino Marella

Powell’s POV: Bronson won a battle royal to earn the title shot. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show moves to AMC on Thursday, January 15. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).