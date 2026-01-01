AEW Dynamite preview: The first episode of 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook in a Lights Out match
-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin in an eliminator match
-Jim Ross returns to commentary
Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
