AEW All In Texas lineup: The latest card Saturday’s stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In Texas event that will be held on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the new AEW Unified Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne and Christian Cage in a three-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson for the Executive Vice President titles or Swerve and Ospreay can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher the TNT Championship

-Men’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship (Entrants: Mark Briscoe, MJF, Mistico)

-Women’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship (Entrants: Kris Statlander)

Powell’s POV: Kyle Fletcher earned a shot at the TNT Title, Christian Cage and Nick Wayne were added to the tag team title match, and Mistico was added to the men’s Casino Gauntlet match since our last update. Briscoe, MJF, and Statlander won four-way matches to earn initial entry into the gauntlet matches. Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla in a four-way will be held on Wednesday’s Dynamite to determine the second entrant in the women’s Casino Gauntlet.

AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via Triller.TV internationally. The start time is listed as 2CT/3ET.