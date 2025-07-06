What's happening...

WWE LFG on A&E tonight

July 6, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE LFG’s third episode of season two airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s POV: “Better, Faster, Stronger” is the name of tonight’s episode. The description states that the future greats are switching it up, evolving their characters, and trying something new. It questions who will crumble under the pressure.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.