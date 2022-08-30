What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership and rating for the crowning of new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Kurt Angle’s return

August 30, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.107 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 2.005 million average. Raw delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.163 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.222 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.937 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The August 29, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.907 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Joseph August 30, 2022 @ 3:40 pm

    I normally would be asleep during the third hour due to work the next morning, however, hhh has got me hooked thinking there will be a surprise the third hour. I felt cheated this week!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.