WWE Raw viewership and rating for the crowning of new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Kurt Angle’s return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.107 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 2.005 million average. Raw delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.163 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.222 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.937 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The August 29, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.907 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic.