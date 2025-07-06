Beyond Wrestling “Bio Pro Bonanza” results: Vetter’s review of The Vanity Project vs. TJ Crawford, Love Doug, and The Shooter Boys, Marcus Mathers vs. Steven Stetson

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Beyond Wrestling “Bio Pro Bonanza”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

June 22, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Ralph’s Rock Diner

This is a large fieldhouse; I’ve seen one show from here before. Bio Pro is the training center, and their students routinely appear on Beyond and Wrestling Open shows. The lights are on, and the crowd is maybe 120. Paul Crockett and Joey T provided commentary. Promoter Drew Cordeiro joined for a rookie Rumble later, too.

* Notable that some of the footage of The Vanity Project” just appeared on Evolve TV — footage I hadn’t seen yet! Overall, we have six WWE ID prospects in action here.

1. DJ Powers, Georgio Lawrence, and Jariel Rivera vs. Brando Lee, “Handyman” Jake Gray, and Erik Chacha. Brando and Rivera opened. Joey T noted that Beyond Wrestling held a show a day ago, and Gray was in a hardcore match but is back here today. Lee hit some armdrags and a dropkick. Powers tagged in and battled Brando. DJ hit a bodyslam. Lawrence entered at 2:30. Gray and Chacha hit stereo planchas. In the ring, Lawrence hit a back suplex on Chacha and some Yes Kicks.

Jariel hit an elbow drop, and the heels worked over Chacha. DJ hit a standing neckbreaker at 5:30. Powers hit a clothesline for a nearfall, and they kept Chacha grounded. DJ hit a DDT for a nearfall at 8:30. Brando and Gray got the hot tag (they both entered), and they cleared the ring. The action spilled to the floor. In the ring, Brando hit a Death Valley Driver on Jariel, then a top-rope doublestomp on Rivera for the pin! That wrapped up quickly. I’ll call that an upset.

Brando Lee, “Handyman” Jake Gray, and Erik Chacha defeated DJ Powers, Georgio Lawrence, and Jariel Rivera at 10:25.

2. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. It’s Gal. I believe Pasquale still has just the one loss, a recent controversial pin. WWE ID prospect Gal wore his body-building medals. An intense lockup, and they are roughly the same size. Pasquale mockingly did push-ups on Gal’s back. Gal hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00, then a suplex. He hit a gutbuster over his knees at 4:00. Crockett said Pasquale isn’t used to being thrown around like this, as Gal hit a series of chops in the corner. They traded punches, and Jack hit a clothesline and a back-body drop.

Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 5:30, and he was fired up. They traded forearm strikes while holding each other’s wrists, and Gal hit a German Suplex. Gal raked the eyes, hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, and got the cheap pin. I expected Jack to win this one, somehow.

It’s Gal defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale at 7:05.

3. Pedro Dones vs. “The New School” Rain Conway, Brett Mettro, and Jay Tunis. Dones has been working with the new students a lot lately. The commentators talked about the mystery person who is leading the rookies. (We learned this week it’s Joe Ocasio!) Okay, this is a gauntlet, not 3-on-1.

3a) Pedro Dones vs. Jay Tunis. Pedro hit a bodyslam. He did some deep squats before hitting a suplex. Jay hit a spear, and he kept Dones grounded. Dones hit a Samoan Drop at 5:30. He hit his twisting crossbody block for the pin. Decent.

Pedro Dones defeated Jay Tunis at 6:01.

3b. Pedro Dones vs. Rain Conway. Rain jumped in immediately, and the next match was underway! He hit a bodyslam on Pedro and kept him grounded. He hit a snap suplex, but he missed a second-rope elbow drop. Pedro hit some Polish Hammers and a fisherman’s buster. Pedro hit his diving headbutt for another pin. Decent.

Pedro Dones defeated Rain Conway at 3:51.

3c. Pedro Dones vs. Brett Mettro. Brett hit a running body block and a bodyslam and he made a cocky one-footed cover. Dones fired up and hit some chops. Brett caught him coming off the ropes and hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam for the pin. Solid. Overall, this gauntlet was rather skippable. The heels were going to keep beating down Dones, but Gray and Chacha ran in for the save.

Brett Mettro defeated Pedro Dones at 2:25.

* Julius Draeger came out; he’s not dressed to compete, and he has a cast on his left wrist. (I wondered why I hadn’t seen him lately. He confronted Marcus Mathers. Draeger said Mathers was his opponent in his second-ever match, and he’s gotten a lot better since then. Draeger told Mathers, “You are standing in my house, in my ring.” He introduced Mathers’ opponent for the next match… Steven Stetson!

4. Marcus Mathers vs. Steven Stetson. I’ll reiterate that Stetson just returned from a several-month stint at the NJPW dojo in LA, and he’s come back in great shape. This is Mathers third match in three days. An intense lockup to open as Crockett bashed Steven’s demeanor. They went to the mat, and Stetson tied him up. Mathers hit a huracanrana at 2:30, then a dropkick. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Stetson hit a European Uppercut that dropped Mathers, and he tied up Marcus on the mat. Stetson dropped him snake-eyes and hit a back elbow for a nearfall at 6:30.

Mathers fired up and hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He came off the ropes, but Stetson caught him with a punch, then Stetson hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. He argued with referee Gina. Draeger distracted the ref! Stetson got a chair, but TJ Crawford appeared and grabbed it! TJ and Love Doug chased away Draeger. Meanwhile, Mathers got an O’Connor Roll for the flash pin. Good match, but I guess I hoped for a bit more, too.

Marcus Mathers defeated Steven Stetson to retain the IWTV World Title at 10:37.

* TJ Crawford got on the mic and challenged the Stetson Ranch to a tag match on Thursday. (Again, that has since happened.)

* “The Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Bryce Donovan and Zayda Steel came to the ring. None are dressed to wrestle. Zayda got on the mic and berated the crowd. Jackson talked about their match this Wednesday (again, this has now happened!) on Evolve against the LWO. This is the segment that aired on Evolve TV. (Too bad this show was released afterwards; I’m watching wrestling out of order.)

5. Mookie Summers vs. “Dope and Filthy.” I’ve seen Summers maybe twice on Wrestling Open shows. Dope and Filthy (yes, that’s his name) is white and he’s a bit chubby and wore white pants; I’m fairly certain I haven’t seen him before. Mookie hit a running back elbow and he got the pin. Basic but acceptable.

Mookie Summers defeated Dope and Filthy at 3:48.

6. The Bio Pro Blitz. This is a Rumble with ONE minute intervals. Promoter Drew Cordeiro has replaced Crockett on commentary. I bet I’ll know 20% of the guys here. Drawing No. 1 was JGeorge and All Go Nelli was No. 2; Nelli is a really thin Black man with dreadlocks. Johnny Canine (formerly Johnny Rivera) was No. 3. (I presume with Jariel Rivera on the roster, Johnny came up with the new name.) JGeorge slid under the ring to hide. Marshall McNeil was No. 4 and he looks like he’s in his 40s! Canine eliminated him in about 10 seconds! Brian Kilgannon (think long-haired, crazy-eyed Juice Robinson) was No. 5 at 3:30.

PJ Perez, a young Black man, was No. 6, and Drew Cordeiro said it’s his debut. Killa Jay, a Black woman in a green outfit, was No. 7. She’s taller and visibly stronger than an average woman, and she tossed Kilgannon. Dr. Nate Riddick was No. 8; he’s a really tall, really thin, white man. He might be 6’7″. JGeorge got back in the ring, snuck up behind everyone, and eliminated everyone! But we have one final competitor! Entrant No. 9 was head coach Thomas Santell. He snuck into the ring and tossed JGeorge to win. Hey, I was pretty close; I knew 3 of the 9 entrants (JGeorge, Canine, Santell.)

Thomas Santell won a nine-person Rumble at 7:43.

7. Preston Pierce vs. Allin Bayno (w/Marshall McNeil) Crockett returned to the booth. My first time seeing Pierce; he’s a thin Black man and he got a big pop. Bayno appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s, with a long bushy beard and a receding hairline. This match is NOT on the match lineup. Bayno came out to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” “He clearly stole his jacket from a Las Vegas court jester,” Crockett said. Funny. With Bayno’s gut and singlet, I’ll compare his body type to Hugh Morrus. Pierce hit a dropkick. Bayno hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 4:00. Bayno missed a butt drop; Pierce hooked both arms and got a rollup for the pin. VERY basic but Pierce had a lot of supporters in this crowd and that helped.

Preston Pierce defeated Allin Bayno at 4:34.

8. “The Vanity Project” Bryce Donovan, Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor, and Jackson Drake (w/Zayda Steel) vs. TJ Crawford, Love Doug, and “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio. This is quite the all-star match, and I’m confident none of these eight are 30 years old (Doug might be). The crowd loves Doug, and he opened against Smokes. Vecchio battled Baylor. Bryce hip-tossed Vecchio across the ring at 2:30. TJ tagged in to face Donovan, and TJ hit a stunner. Jackson attacked TJ from behind.

Drake hit a powerslam on Doug at 4:30, and TVP began working over Doug. Jackson dove through the ropes onto Doug. Bryce hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:30, and the crowd rallied for Doug. Bryce tied him in an Octopus Stretch. Doug finally hit a back elbow. Ortiz got the hot tag, and he battled Smokes. Ortiz hit a German Suplex on Smokes for a nearfall at 11:00. Baylor hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Doug hit a Michinoku Driver on Baylor for a nearfall. TJ got in and hit a series of quick kicks on Drake. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Crawford. Vecchio hit a top-rope Blockbuster.

Baylor hit a Shotgun Dropkick on Ortiz. Doug hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on Baylor. Doug hit a Plancha onto all the heels. Doug got back into the ring, but Zayda grabbed his ankle. Doug went for his Rebound Lariat, but Jackson caught him with his running knee to the side of the head for the pin. Really good action and easily the match of the show.

Bryce Donovan, Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor, and Jackson Drake defeated TJ Crawford, Love Doug, Aaron Ortiz, and Anthony Vecchio at 13:27.

* The Vanity Project continued to stomp on Doug after the bell. Zayda slapped Doug in the face. Liviyah ran in and attacked Zayda! The babyfaces chased off TVP.

Final Thoughts: I knew going into this show that it was a student showcase, so I’m grading on a curve. A really good main event takes first place, and even though it didn’t quite meet my expectations, Mathers-Stetson takes second. The six-man tag opener takes third; Powers continues to impress with his oozing heel charisma. Jariel has such a great physique, and Lawrence has those ‘educated feet’ on his spin kicks.

So, six new faces for me in the Rumble and three others elsewhere on the show (and that doesn’t include Mookie, who I’ve seen just once or twice.) So, of those 10, I’ll say that Nelli looked the most ready for a Wrestling Open debut. I didn’t see enough of Perez or Pierce in the ring, but they looked like intriguing prospects, too. Killa Jay clearly has some power; she has pretty muscular arms, so we’ll see how she does moving forward.

Probably the biggest miss here is no women’s match, but it sure seems like we’re getting Liviyah vs. Zayda Steel soon. I’ll reiterate that we had some basic matches here, but nothing offended me, and we got to see a lot of top, young guys. Again, outside of Santell, two of the rookies, and possibly Doug, everyone else here is clearly in their 20s or teens. I’ll take a show like that over one filled with 40- and 50-year-old former WWE guys any day.