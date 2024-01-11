New TNA Knockouts Championship belt unveiled

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new TNA Knockouts Championship belt on Thursday.
.@TheTrinity_Fatu with the NEW TNA Knockouts World Championship. pic.twitter.com/HPMrKtxxPd
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2024
Powell’s POV: TNA unveiled new title belts throughout the week. The only new belts left to reveal are the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, which will happen on Saturday at some point. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
.@ScottDAmore presents @TheTrinity_Fatu with the brand new TNA Knockouts World Championship.
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2024
