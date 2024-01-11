New TNA Knockouts Championship belt unveiled

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new TNA Knockouts Championship belt on Thursday.

.@TheTrinity_Fatu with the NEW TNA Knockouts World Championship. pic.twitter.com/HPMrKtxxPd — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2024

Powell’s POV: TNA unveiled new title belts throughout the week. The only new belts left to reveal are the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, which will happen on Saturday at some point. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.