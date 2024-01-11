What's happening...

New TNA Knockouts Championship belt unveiled

January 11, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new TNA Knockouts Championship belt on Thursday.

Powell’s POV: TNA unveiled new title belts throughout the week. The only new belts left to reveal are the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, which will happen on Saturday at some point. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.