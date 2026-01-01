ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Bandido and Jay Lethal vs. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson

-Billie Starkz and Diamante vs. Madison Rayne and Deonna Purrazzo

-Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “MxM TV” Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden in a Fight Without Honor

Powell’s POV: ROH was taped on December 21, 2025, in New York, New York, at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).