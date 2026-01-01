AEW Dynamite results (12/31): Barnett’s review of New Year’s Smash with new AEW World Champion MJF’s appearance, Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite – “New Year’s Smash” (Episode 326)

Omaha, Nebraska, at Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Simulcast live December 31, 2025, on TBS and HBO Max

Excalibur opened the show with announcements about tonight’s lineup, including Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title and John Moxley vs. Josh Alexander. We then got a video package for World’s End that showed highlights and results. An SUV approached outside the building, and MJF got out of it wearing his signature scarf and an obnoxious white fur coat. He headed into the building and made his entrance for the opening segment. He was wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

MJF demanded his music be cut and soaked in the mixed reaction. He addressed Swerve, Joe, and Hangman, and called them “the big three”. MJF then said “F#*k the big three, it’s just big me” and called himself the AEW World Champion. He tossed down the AEW World Championship belt, and unveiled a new customized “Triple B”. MJF insulted his competition and said his haters are demanding he take it easy on the competition. He said he was done slow trotting around so the slow donkeys in the back can keep up, and he wouldn’t slow down until he goes down as the greatest of all time. MJF performed his catch phrase and continued to get that mixed reaction.

Kenny Omega appeared on the big screen and played some what if games. He said he was feeling a certain kind of way, and felt he was closer to the end of his career than the beginning, and wondered if he could win the World Championship one more time. He said it wouldn’t be MJF vs. “The Cleaner” or the “Best Bout Machine”. It was about winning, not the best bout. He said it wasn’t about MJF vs. “The Belt Collector”, because he wasn’t collecting belts. Kenny said whether it was next week or if he had to scratch and claw his wait to the top, MJF would be seeing a lot more of him.

MJF said chant all you want, he wasn’t man enough to say any of that to his face. Hangman Page appeared in the crowd, followed by Swerve Strickland. They started a slow walk towards the ring, but were interrupted by security. MJF said wins and losses matter, and right now they are both losers. He told them to rack up some wins and talk to Tony Khan, but until then “buh-bye”. MJF took off through the crowd. Hangman and Swerve beat up the security goons in the ring.

Hangman promised to strangle MJF with his ugly ass belt. Swerve said he better hope Hangman gets him before he does, because the hunt is on and the worst men will win. Samoa Joe appeared on the big screen and said he was wronged. He told Hangmand and Swerve that Hook and Hobbs are coming after each of them, and they would start next week, because he didn’t want to spend a single second longer in this miserable cow town. Swerve and Hangman then challenged Hobbs and Hook to a lights out match next week on Dynamite.

My Take: A decent opening segment. Omega entering the title picture is interesting. Hopefully that means there has been a positive development regarding his overall health. MJF is still the same MJF he’s always been, better or worse. I hope we see some evolution from his character at some point. There’s always money in the banana stand in regards to his heel insult comic shtick, but more complexity would be helpful in creating a greater sense of variety to his act.

Backstage, The Conglomeration was interviewed backstage. Mark Briscoe said they already had the TNT Title and after tonight they’d have the TBS Title. He then said the Death Riders would be choking on “these nuts” later tonight during the mixed nuts rematch. Toni Storm walked up and complimented Orange Cassidy on his dance moves, and Mina Shirakawa approached with great jealousy. Toni said he was not her type, and then took a bite off of an actual Orange without peeling it first.

In the arena, ring entrances began for the Mixed Nuts rematch. Orange Cassidy was out first. He was followed by Roderick Strong and Toni Storm. They were followed by Death Riders members Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Marina Shafir.

1. Toni Storm, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy vs. Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia: This is a tornado trios match so everyone started brawling immediately. Toni Storm and Marina Shafir got the focus initially in the ring, with Toni getting an early advantage. Claudio entered the ring and tossed Toni to the floor. Roderick Strong delivered a big dropkick to Claudio, followed by a big chop. Garcia and Cassidy then got the focus, and Cassidy performed some slow movement comedy spots. Marina entered the ring and landed some strikes on Cassidy, and Garcia landed a back suplex. The Death Riders trio then took turns landed strikes and uppercuts in the corner…[c]

The Death Riders now isolated Roddy, but Toni Storm and Cassidy entered the match again and took control. They started dancing again mid ring and Toni seemed to be enjoying herself. They landed a double hip toss on Claudio, and Toni lined up for a giant swing on Claudio. It was broken up by Garcia before it started by Garcia, who got booed heavily. Roddy delivered a backbreaker to his wife Marina. Toni Storm then delivered a hip attack to Daniel Garcia.

Cassidy fired up and delivered a big DDT to Claudio. Wheeler Yuta snuck up and attacked Cassidy from behind, and Claudio followed up with an Uppercut and got the win.

The Death Riders defeated Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong at 10:19

After the match, Toni and Roddy checked on Cassidy. Mina appeared and angrily kept Cassidy and Storm apart…[c]

My Take: I guess this now requires a rubber match? Roddy looked pretty disgusted with Cassidy after the match, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up turning on the Conglomeration sooner than later.

2. Bandido vs. The Beast Mortos: They did a comedy bit early on with Bandido holding a cape and performing bullfighting taunts to Mortos. After he collected himself, Mortos sent Bandido to the floor and wiped him out with a dive. They traded some pinning attempts in the ring, and then Bandido flipped to his feet acrobatically to fire up the crowd. He sent Mortos to the floor and put on his cape before splashing Mortos on the floor…[c]

Mortos was in control when the show returned and covered for a two count. Bandido recovered and took Mortos down with a head scissors after taking several rotations around him acrobatically. Mortos fired back with a modified Samoan Drop of sorts and covered lazily for a two count. He followed up with a backbreaker and a discus lariat for a near fall. Mortos attempted a moonsault from the top but nobody was home.

Bandido then picked Mortos up and delivered the X Knee. He then followed up with a 21 Plex for the win.

Bandido defeated The Beast Mortos at 10:59

After the match, Bandido celebrated and jawed into the camera off microphone, presumably about MJF. Up next is Jon Moxley vs. Josh Alexander…[c]

My Take: An entertaining match with a very predictable outcome. I think AEW would do well to shorten these types of matches, even by a few minutes, and repurpose the time for other segments or talents that need more screen time to create a connection with the audience.

Bandido and Brodie King were interviewed backstage with Renee Young. Bandido delivered a promo in Spanish. I only caught a few words, but he declared that he would become AEW World Champion for the people. Brodie King then spoke up and said Bandido was already the most wanted wrestler around the world, but soon he would become the AEW World Champion. He then told Bandido that he would be first in line for a title shot, to which Bandido replied “Of course, hermano”. They bumped fists and walked off together.

In the arena, Lee Johnson was already in the ring. Brodie King made his entrance to face Johnson. Excalibur called it a “standby” match. Lee Johnson splashed King over the top rope as King made his entrance. King quickly recovered and tossed him into the barricade. The match officially began when they got into the ring.

3. Brodie King vs. “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson: King landed a lariat and splashed Johnson in the corner with a cannonball. He then delivered a big powerslam and got the win.

Brodie King defeated Lee Johnson at 0:43

After the match, a video promo aired from Darby Allin. He said he hears the argument against the way he lives his life, but he wishes he could explain the beauty of it. Darby then said he wanted to stand atop AEW in 2026 like he stood atop the world at Everest, but said he needed to finish things with the Death Riders first. He said he’s beaten every one of them aside from Pac, and he needed that win. He said he wasn’t sure when the match would happen, but issued the challenge.

Back in the arena, Josh Alexander made his entrance, followed by Jon Moxley. Moxley stumbled over the guard rail a little bit, and the commentary team said he wasn’t close to 100%.

4. Jon Moxley vs. Josh Alexander: Moxley still sported a broken tooth from World’s End. They traded strikes early on, but the match shifted to Alexander focusing on the leg and ankle of Moxley. The commentary team reminded the TV audience that Alexander is a master of the ankle lock. Moxley fired back with more strikes, but Alexander elevated him over the top rope and out to the floor. Moxley landed feet first, and quickly clutched his leg.

Alexander continued the attack and slammed Moxley’s legs into the ring apron. He then hung him up in a tree of woe, and delivered a running cross body. Alexander then hammered away at Moxley’s bad leg as it was tied up in the turnbuckle…[c]

The show returned with Alexander in control and Moxley in an Ankle Lock. Moxley crawled to the ropes. Both men battled on the apron, with piledriver teases going both directions. They traded strikes, and Alexander delivered a slam on the apron. He attempted to follow up with a moonsault press, but Moxley moved and he crashed and burned. Moxley attempted a Paradigm Shift, but got stuffed. He managed to land a cutter a moment later, but got a two count.

Moxley attempted a bulldog choke, but Alexander suplexed out of it. Moxley fought to his feet and delivered a big lariat that turned Alexander inside out. A moment later, Moxley performed a dive to the floor and came up selling his knee. Alexander took advantage by wrapping Moxley’s leg around the ring post and applying a figure four.

Alexander bled from the forehead, but it’s uncertain how it happened. He climbed to the top rope and delivered a knee drop to Moxley’s bad leg. He then wrenched on the knee, but Moxley managed to pull him into a bulldog choke. Alexander tried to free himself, but Moxley used elbows to weaken him and reapply the hold. Alexander was eventually forced to tap out.

Jon Moxley defeated Josh Alexander at 15:37

After the match, Shelton Benjamin walked out onto the stage with MVP. They traded looks indicating Benjamin was coming after him. Backstage, the Triangle of Madness cut a backstage promo. They fired a warning at Kris Statlander, and said they would make her life very toxic….[c]

My Take: Moxley vs. Benjamin will be an interesting match. Hopefully they give Moxley a few days off so he can get his tooth fixed. I’m sure his wife would prefer that.

Jack Perry made his ring entrance with Luchasaurus. He was followed by Ricochet with the Gates of Agony.

5. Jack Perry vs. Ricochet for the AEW National Title: They started out with some rapid fire reversals and evasions. Ricochet did a hair pull, so Perry returned the favor by pulling Ricochet down by his beard. The Gates of Agony got involved and took down both Ricochet and Luchasaurus. Ricochet then dove on Perry on the floor…[c]

Perry fired back with an elbow. He landed a big lariat for a cover and got a near fall a moment later. He lined up for his running knee strike, but Ricochet rolled to the apron to avoid it. Perry delivered a bulldog to Ricochet on the floor, but a distraction by Bishop Kaun allowed Ricochet to get back into the match. Perry returned fire with a diving DDT from the top rope for a near fall. He lined up again for the knee strike, but Perry grabbed his boot. Ricochet landed the Spirit Gun immediately and got the win.

Ricochet defeated Jack Perry at 10:07

After the match, Toa Liona carried Luchasaurus out onto the stage and dropped him there. They then placed one of the barricade sections on his shoulder and repeatedly hit it with a chair. Ricochet landed another Spirit Gun on Perry, and The Demand continued to assault the taped up shoulder of Luchasaurus. Backstage, Jon Moxley told Shelton Benjamin he wasn’t hard to find. Wheeler Yuta told Darby Allin he had to go through him to get to Pac. Daniel Garcia said it was Death Riders against the world.

Elsewhere, Willow Nightingale said she had been waiting 584 days for a shot to get her TBS Title back, and she would win it back tonight. She and Harley Cameron got fired up and walked off…[c]

My Take: It was subsequently revealed that Luchasaurus needs some shoulder surgery. Here’s wishing him a successful procedure and a speedy recovery.

Renee Paquette interviewed MJF backstage and asked about Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and Swerve being locked in on his title. He said he’s not worried because he’s a generational talent. Bandido and Brodie King walked up, and Brodie told MJF he should be worried about Bandido coming after his Triple B, which he called Bandido’s Beautiful Belt. They did their secret handshake and walked off. MJF left in huff and asked Renee what she was laughing at.

In the arena, Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone made their ring entrances for the Main Event. Justin Roberts made ring announcements.

6. Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship: Mercedes landed a low dropkick and then followed up with a second one to send Willow to the floor. She then followed up by tossing Willow into the LED barricade. Willow fired back a moment later with a pounce that sent Mercedes into the barricade, and then tossed her into the ring for a cover that got a two count. Mercedes rolled up Willow a couple of times and got two counts. Willow fired back with a big lariat and covered for a near fall.

Mercedes avoided a suplex and landed some strikes. WIllow responded with a shotgun dropkick from the middle rope, and then a cannonball in the corner. She followed up with another cannonball from the apron to the floor. Willow tried to return Mercedes to the ring, but Mercedes tripped her on the apron and she fell into the ring steps. Mercedes fired back with a meteora…[c]

Willow slammed Mercedes to the mat as the show returned. She followed up with a series of lariats and a big pounce. Willow made a cover and got a close near fall. She followed up a moment later with a sit out powerbomb, but Mercedes was able to get her foot on the ropes to break the fall. Mercedes avoided a moonsault and Willow crashed to the mat. She then went up top for a frog splash, but Willow got her knees up. Willow then delivered a Death Valley Driver on the apron. She attempted to make a cover but Mercedes rolled to the floor.

Mercedes avoided a cannonball and Willow crashed to the floor. She then delivered two suplexes on the floor. Willow blocked a third and cleared off the announce desk. She set up for a doctor bomb on the desk, but Mercedes blocked it and delivered a suplex. The desk channeled the strength of Japanese plywood and stood strong. Willow beat the count into the ring and Mercedes was furious.

She locked in the Statement Maker, but Willow powered out of it and got to her feet. Merecedes tried the Moneymaker, but Willow backed her into the ropes. They traded a few more pinning combos, but Willow managed to land the Doctor Bomb and get the win.

Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Mone to win the TBS Championship at 23:38

After the match, Willow celebrated with a confetti drop from the ceiling. Harley Cameron ran down and celebrated Willow becoming a double champion. The Conglomeration and Willow’s other allies made their way out to celebrate. Kris Statlander eventually made her way out and they shared a hug to close the show.

My Take: A really strong match to close the show, and a signature win for one of AEW’s standout personalities and performers. Willow has felt like she’s been on the cusp of big things for a while now, so hopefully this is just the start of a memorable run for her as double champion. The trick will be finding interesting heels for her to face, but there are a couple ready made matches for her with folks like Athena and Megan Bayne, and others that could potentially turn heel and face her as well. The tricky part will be balancing quality challenges between herself and Kris Statlander.