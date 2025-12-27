AEW Worlds End Zero Hour pre-show results: Eddie Kingston vs. Zack Gibson, Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Maya World and Hyan

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Worlds End Zero Hour Pre-Show

Streamed live December 27, 2025, on AEW social media platforms

Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena



-Hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett, and Lexi Nair checked in from the entrance ramp. They ran through the pre-show lineup, which now includes an eight-man tag and another tag team match that were late additions.

-A pre-taped clip aired of Adam Cole predicting that Konosuke Takeshita will beat Jon Moxley in the Continental Classic finals.

-Ring announcer Arkada Aura delivered the introductions while the wrestlers headed to the ring for the opening match.

1. Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Maya World and Hyan. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone.

Late in the match, Blue had illegal opponent World pinned, which led to Hyann booting Blue in the face. Hart and Blue each superkicked, and then they hit their combo move finisher before Blue got the three count.

Julia Hart and Skye Blue beat Maya World and Hyan in 6:10.

-A video package spotlighted the four-way AEW World Championship match.

2. Eddie Kingston vs. Zack Gibson (w/James Drake). Gibson performed the usual Grizzled Young Veterans introduction while he and Drake made their entrance. Kingston came out and cleared Drake from the ring. A short time later, Drake interfered while the referee was distracted. Gibson jumped from the middle rope and hit Kingston with a Codebreaker on the way down for a two count.