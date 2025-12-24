AEW Dynamite (early start time), WWE Evolve note, last week’s AEW Holiday Bash block and Saturday’s Collision grades, Kyle Fletcher, Chris Hero, Pat Buck, Brad Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite on 34th Street was taped on Saturday in New York, New York, at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The show includes Ricochet vs. Bandido for the Dynamite Diamond Ring and three Continental Classic matches. Dynamite will be simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. We will not have a live review due to the holiday, but we will eventually have a report, along with a Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) exclusive audio review.

-WWE Evolve wrapped up its year last week. The show will return on January 7.

-I gave last week’s AEW Holiday Bash (two hours of Dynamite and one hour of Collision) a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

-I gave Saturday’s one-hour AEW Collision a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brad Anderson is 56.

-Chris Hero (Chris Spradlin) is 46. He also worked as Kassius Ohno in NXT.

-Pat Buck (Patrick Buckridge) is 41.

-Kyle Fletcher is 27.