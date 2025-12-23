NXT TV results (12/23): Moore’s review of Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s U.S. Title, Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame, Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye vs. Stacks and Arianna Grace

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped December 17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired December 23, 2025, on The CW Network (Netflix internationally)

Arrival shots of Thea Hail, Ricky Saints, Je’von Evans, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green, and Zol Ruca and Zaria were shown…

John’s Thoughts: A note I forgot to put the last taped show, since I live in California, I use a VPN to watch it live because CW airs NXT via tape delay in the west coast. When WWE tapes shows they dump the whole VOD commercial-free the usual time. What that means is during taped shows I will be ahead of the CW broadcast due to lack of commercials (and I also have the option to watch sections of the show at 1.5x speed if I wish too). That also means you might get a lot of my match results in “on-air time” due to me not having the live feed.

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

1. Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame (w/Shawn Spears). Niko Vance wasn’t with Dame and Spears due to being kidnapped last week. Vice dominated early on with rapid strikes. Dame slowed things down and got a breather after a clothesline. Dame used a pin to escape a Triangle attempt. Vice hit Dame with a spin kick to dump Dame to ringside. Vice hit Dame with a seated Senton at ringside. Dame came back with a body slam for a one count.

Dame rallied with right hands. Vice tripped Dame in the corner and hit her with low roundhouses. Vice reversed Dame into a Sleeper. Dame broke the Sleeper by falling on her back. Booker noted that that fall reminded him of when Thea Hail fell on Blake Monroe last week to win the title.[c]

Vice hit Dame with rapid kicks and a German Suplex. Vice hit Dame with a Stinkface. Spears grabbed Vice’s leg which allowed Dame to hit her with a Yakuza kick. Suddenly a chainsaw could be heard. After cutting through the ply wood at the crow’s nest, Tatum Paxley burst through with a chainsaw. Tatum then chased Shawn Spears to the back. Vice caught a distracted Dame with a backfist for the win.

Lola Vice defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 6:55 of on-air time.

Kelani Jordan attacked Vice after the match and left her lying…

John’s Thoughts: That was stupid as hell, but It got a chuckle out of me. Plus it wasn’t another stupid Barbie doll finish in this feud, so that’s a plus. Either Tatum just got out of watching the latest Chainsaw Man movie, or she is paying tribute to Chainsaw Charlie Terry Funk. Anyways, while stupid, it’s better than any of the weird doll business that has plagued this Izzi and Tatum program. Match wise, I like that Lola Vice has evolved into a reliable worker and has made that next step past being one of their initial NIL/Developmental projects. She can be trusted to put together a good match. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s called up soon, but also wouldn’t be surprised if she’s kept in NXT to remain AAA adjacent?

In the locker room, Jordynne Grace was watching last week’s Women’s North American title match on her phone and told Hail that there is no doubt that Hail won the title last week. Hail said it was a bit controversial, but she’ll address the fans this week. Hail also thanked Grace for having her back against Blake last week…[c]

Ethan Page met up with Myles Borne in the locker room and tried to stir the pot by talking about how everyone is taking his opportunities. Page said that Borne will also get a chance to watch greatness by seeing NXT’s best, Ethan Page, take out one of TNA’s best, Moose…

New NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail made her entrance. Hail was emotional and soaked in the cheers. She said she didn’t even believe she won, but she did. She said she’s seen people talk about, smile, and celebrate a title win, but nothing beats actually having the title on your shoulders. She said this week as North American Champion has been the greatest week of her life (this was a day after, but I get it, Kayfabe). Hail talked about coming to WWE right out of High School. She thanked Andre Chase for helping her get to this point.

She talked about losing so many matches and losing so many friendships, but she believed. She said when you believe hard enough you make history and become the youngest women’s north American champion in WWE History. She said it’s been hard for a long time, but she finally feels like a grown ass woman. Former champion Blake Monroe made her entrance sobbing while talking. Blake said it was a fluke and an inconvenience she has to deal with now.

Blake said she wants her title back right now. Hail said the ref counted and she’s champion now. Blake said the ref had no idea what he was doing. Hail said if Blake wants her rematch, they can fight at New Years Evil. Blake said not to pity her and she threw a right hand at Hail. Hail dumped Blake to ringside and security kept both women apart to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A solid promo that Hail had to come up with one day after the accidental title win, and she did a solid job tying everything into kayfabe. Not perfect, but this is not a perfect situation. My guess is that WWE really wanted to make a bigger long term story out of Hail’s first title win (like they are doing with Je’von Evans), but the accident happened and it might lead to something more nuanced and creative. They can go either way at New Years Evil. Roll with it with Hail as champion or right course by putting the title back on Blake. I guess it depends on what programs they want heading into Stand and Deliver.

A hype package aired for Tavion Heights vs. Evolve’s Eli Knight in the Speed Tournament…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Sol Ruca and Zaria and asked Sol how winning the US title will feel. She talked about having a tough near end of the year with losing both her titles, but she’s already bouncing back by beating Bayley and she hopes to beat Chelsea Green for the title. Zaria said she’ll have Sol’s back…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Tavion Heights vs. Eli Knight in a 3 Minute Men’s Speed Tournament Match. Knight started the match with a few dropkicks to dump Heights to ringside. Knight hit Heights with an Asai Moonsault. Knight hit Heights with a Slingshot Splash for a nearfall. Knight hit Heights with a high kick and side slam for a two count. Booker noted that Knight is one of his Reality of Wrestling Students. Knight hit Heights with a Selinda Del Sol. Heights dodged a moonsault and hit Knight with a Belly to Belly for the win.

Tavion Heights defeated Eli Knight via pinfall in 2:00 to advance to the finals of the Men’s Speed Tournament.

Heights and Knight dapped it up after the match…

Kelly Kincaid, Leon Slater, and Oba Femi were shown getting ready for an interview after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Usually these speed matches are throwaway, but Eli Knight really shined in a short amount of time as someone ready to step in when the call ups start happening.

While Blake Monroe was fumbling backstage, she stumbled into Jackson Drake and the Swipe Right guys where they tried to cheer her up with Christmas Presents. They all gave her props and cheered her up. Blake snapped when it seemed like they had doubts that she’ll win the title back. Blake told them to walk away and leave the gifts….

John’s Thoughts: Yeah, I know this show has PG limitations, but given the Vanity Project’s chad gimmick, this was a missed opportunity for them to do a gag off of that Lonely Island and Justin Timberlake song about cutting a hole in a Christmas present (not to mention, that joke probably wouldn’t work as well in 2025).

Kelly Kincaid had a sitdown interview with both NXT Champion Oba Femi and his upcoming challenger TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater. Kelly asked Oba about how his year went, especially after recently re-winning the title and having a match against Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Oba talked about getting rid of his only blemish by getting the title back and he’s backed up everything he said in 2025.

He said he didn’t want to show people he was just the ruler of NXT, but the ruler of WWE. He said Cody Rhodes felt the shift in WWE and soon Leon Slater will feel the shift too at New Years Evil. Kincaid asked Slater about more from Slater aside form his phenomenal Swanton 450. He talked about having a void in his life early in life and wrestling filled it. He said his cousin put him onto the toys, games, and dvds. He said he started wrestling at 9 years old.

He said he was the only man in the house growing up with his mom and sister. He said he had to set the goal to become “the youngest in charge”. He said he became a record breaker and moment maker. He said he has another moment in beating Oba along the way. Oba said Leon’s sob story will not have a happy ending. Leon said he’s not one for trash talk and he lets his ability do the talking. He said at New Year’s Evil, we’ll see who’s ability talks louder? Both men shook hands to end the segment…

Vic Joseph hyped Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater for the NXT Championship at New Years Evil…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough segment to set up the cross-promotion match. While the accent is a bit strong at points, Leon Slater is a pretty good talker, especially when he has something to sink his teeth into. Here he delivered a piece of his exposition pretty decent enough, while allowing Oba to give him the rub on TV. While I get that having Oba there does help, I think it would have been better to have his backstory be told through video package and have this exchange push things forward. In fact, TNA has a pre-made backstory video for Leon Slater which would have done the job better, containing clips of his TNA run and him wrestling as a little kid.

NXT GM Ava was in the ring with the area surrounded by security. Ava said she brought out extra guards to allow Je’von Evans and Ricky Saints to discuss what they have to. Je’von and Ricky made their separate entrances. Evans said he prefers throwing hands. Ricky said Evans doesn’t have the emotional intelligence like him, yet people see him as the future of the company. Ricky said he’s the model. Je’von said he ain’t gonna lie, and he’s gonna rock Ricky.

Je’von said Ricky could have just let Je’von and Oba do business, but it looks like Ricky is jealous. Ricky said he’s everything he says he is. He said he can go to Good Morning America, hand out awards, shake hands, and kiss babies. He said Je’von can’t string two sentences together and sounds like he has marbles in his mouth. Ricky said he checks all the boxes. Je’von said he checks all the boxes to get on Raw, Smackdown, and John Cena’s last show, which drew ooohs from the crowd.

Je’von said he’s supposed to slow down because Ricky can’t keep up. Je’von said Ricky is trippin and and out of his damn mind. Ricky said he’s in his right mind. Je’von said if Ricky keeps talking to him like a kid, he’ll beat Ricky’s ass like a man. Security got in between both men. Ava booked Ricky vs. Je’von in a match next week “for the last time”…

Fatal Influence approached Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey to trash talk and mock Wren for not doing anything in NXT so far. Jacy challenged Wren for a “warm up” match next week before she faces Grey…

Vic hyped Sol Ruca vs. Chelsea Green for later…

Stacks kissed his fiance Ariana Grace backstage…

Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: While not too many words were exchanged, the words said worked for both men. Ricky Saints is back and natural in his old cocky heel form that we’ve seen him in for so many years. Je’von was really good and natural in his snap backs that had me feeling he was pissed at Ricky for Ricky’s BS. I’m curious if they are going to use the “for the last time” thing as a sticking point (Last time in NXT), probably because they’re already advertising Je’von’s callup with his “free agent” status.