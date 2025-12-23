Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “The Reena Rumble” results: Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Sheldon Jean, Rohan Raja vs. Rhino for the PWA Champion’s Grail, Carlito vs. Richard Holliday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “The Reena Rumble”

Replay available via YouTube.com

October 27, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, at NewAge Experience Centre

The show was held in a fairly small room. The lighting was good, and the production is above-average. This was essentially a house show that was filmed. The crowd was maybe 350, but they sat largely on just one side of the ring. Reed Duthie (a hockey commentator who does a few indy wrestling promotions) provided commentary, along with heel Aaron Stevens.

* This was a ten-match show. They have just started releasing five matches, as individual files, on their YouTube page. Realistically, those are probably the marquee matches, in terms of name recognition and quality of action.

The first five matches listed below have not been released on YouTube. The results are courtesy of Cagematch.net.

1. Bryce Hansen defeated Jimmy Townsend.

2. El Reverso defeated Alessandro Del Bruno and Jesse Bieber in a three-way.

3. Colt Cabana defeated Tye Clodd.

4. Brent Banks defeated Tarik.

5. Microman won a battle royal.

6. Evil Uno vs. D-Man Parker. I don’t think I’ve seen Parker; he’s the “Cocky Canuck” with long tassels on his jacket. Parker jawed at the crowd at the bell; he’s much smaller and thinner than Uno. Uno easily knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and Parker rolled to the floor. Uno followed and hit chops at ringside. In the ring, Parker tied up Uno’s left arm and kept him grounded.

Parker hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 5:00 and stayed in control on the mat. He hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall, and he began arguing with the ref. He crashed shoulder-first into the corner, and they were both down. Uno hit a hard slap to the face and a Flatliner for the pin. Decent action.

Evil Uno defeated D-Man Parker at 7:58.

7. Carlito vs. Richard Holliday. They took turns playing to the crowd, and the fans booed Holliday. Of course, Holliday attacked from behind and hit some punches in the corner, then some chops. Carlito slammed Richard’s head onto each turnbuckle, then he hit a dropkick, and Holliday rolled to the floor at 2:30. Richard accidentally chopped the ring post. Back in the ring, Carlito was on his knees and begged off and called for a time out, but he then poked Carlito in the eyes.

Holliday hit a clothesline at 4:00 and stomped on Carlito’s ankle, keeping him grounded. Carlito fired up and hit some clotheslines. He went for a Backstabber, but Holliday held onto the ropes. Richard got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall at 6:30. Holliday nailed a stunner for a nearfall. Holliday got Carlito’s apple and chewed on it, but he accidentally spat it on the ref’s face! Carlito then sprayed the apple bites into Holliday’s face, got a rollup, and scored the pin. Decent; it played out as you would expect.

Carlito defeated Richard Holliday at 8:03.

8. Gisele Shaw and Josh Alexander vs. Kris Chambers and Taylor Rising. I’ve noted before that the first time I saw Rising, she was in a match against Heather Reckless, and they were so similar, I got them confused. Chambers is tall with long dark hair; I’ve seen him a few times. (Think Johnny Morrison in build and hair, not in facial features). Shaw had the MLP Women’s Title, and Alexander wore his MLPW Canadian Title belt; obviously, neither belt was on the line in this mixed tag match. Rising and Shaw opened, and Gisele hit a powerslam for a nearfall. The men locked up at 2:00.

Rising tagged in and wanted to fight Josh, and she slapped him. He picked her up, but Kris hit a chop block on Josh. Rising hit a 619 on Josh, and the heels worked Josh over. Kris hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30. Josh hit a fisherman’s suplex, and they were both down. Josh hit a German Suplex. Shaw got the hot tag at 7:30 and repeatedly punched Rising in the face. Shaw chopped Kris, then hit a spear. Shaw flipped Kris onto Rising in the corner. Shaw hit a Flatliner move on Rising for a nearfall.

Shaw knocked Kris off the ring apron, but it allowed Rising to hit a German Suplex on Gisele for a nearfall at 9:30. Josh got back in and hit a high back-body drop on Kris, then a forward Finlay Roll on him. Kris applied a Sharpshooter, but Josh reached the ropes. Rising tried a German Suplex on Josh, but he didn’t move. Shaw nailed a Cradle Shock slam on Kris. Josh hit a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing on Rising, then the C4 Spike piledriver on Chambers for the pin. Good action, although the winning team was never in doubt.

Gisele Shaw and Josh Alexander vs. Kris Chambers and Taylor Rising at 11:50.

9. Rohan Raja (w/Aurora Teves) vs. Rhino for the PWA Champion’s Grail Title. The crowd was fully behind the ECW vet. They locked up, and Rhino easily shoved Rohan to the corner. Rohan twisted Rhino’s left arm. Rhino fired up and hit some chops and a hip-toss at 3:30. He set up for a Gore, but Rohan rolled to the floor. Rhino rolled to the floor, so Rohan put Teves between them! Of course, he then punched Rhino, and they brawled along the guardrail.

In the ring, Raja stomped on Rhino and choked him in the ropes. Aurora choked him, too, at 6:00, and Rohan got a nearfall. They hit stereo shoulder tackles, and both went down at 7:30. They got up, and Rhino dropped him with another clothesline. Rhino hit a TKO Stunner for a nearfall. Aurora grabbed Rhino’s ankle. It allowed Rohan to get a flash rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Decent match with a lame finish.

Rohan Raja defeated Rhino to retain the PWA Champion’s Grail Title at 9:18.

10. Mike Santana vs. Sheldon Jean (w/Bryce Hansen). I’ve noted multiple times that Sheldon is really talented, and his TNA run was cut criminally short. Santana came to the ring with the TNA World Title belt, and the crowd was loudly behind him. Duthie noted that Sheldon actually has a slight height and weight advantage as they locked up. Standing switches early on, and they traded armdrags at 2:30. Sheldon ducked a Spin The Block attempt. Santana hit a plancha to the floor, and they fought at ringside. They looped the ring and traded hard chops and punches.

In the ring, Santana slammed him to the mat and hit a senton for a nearfall at 7:00. They went back to the floor, where Jean rammed Santana head-first into the ring post. He dragged Santana into the ring and kept him grounded in a rear-naked choke. Santana broke free at 10:00 and hit some chops. Jean hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall. Santana hit a top-rope superplex at 11:30, and they were both down. Mike hit a flying clothesline, then an enzuigiri in the corner and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 13:00.

Santana hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Jean blocked a Spin The Block clothesline. Sheldon hit a pop-up neckbreaker for a nearfall at 14:30, then a powerslam for a nearfall. The ref got bumped. Santana got a rollup for a visual pin, but we had no ref. Bryce hopped on the apron, but Santana knocked him to the floor. Sheldon hit a low blow and a twisting uranage for a nearfall. Santana got some rollups. They traded forearm strikes. Santana hit a superkick and the Rolling Buck Fifty stunner. He nailed the Spin The Block discus clothesline for the pin. “What a match!” Duthie shouted, adding it was a “potential match of the year.” (It was good, but I wouldn’t put it that good!)

Mike Santana defeated Sheldon Jean at 17:42.

Final Thoughts: This was a solid event, so I’m glad they’ve started releasing matches from the show. Unsurprising that Santana and Sheldon had a barnburner match. (Santana’s singles match against Marcus Mathers in Expect The Unexpected is still my pick for indy match of the year.) Point being, Santana just doesn’t take days off; he’s in the main event, and he’s delivering. The Alexander and Shaw teaming was fun. Carlito and Rhino both brought star power; neither match was a standout, but they know how to get a lot out of doing very little.