WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: Did the December 15 edition crack the top ten?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The December 15 edition of WWE Raw did not land in the weekly top ten list released by Netflix.com/tudum. The December 8 Raw had 2.5 million global views and finished tenth for the week.

Powell’s POV: The lowest show in this week’s top ten was the second season of Stranger Things with 3.3 million views. The Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight finished third for the week with 10.9 million views. There’s another batch of episodes of Stranger Things episodes being released on Christmas night, so it’s unlikely the December 22 Raw will cake the cut. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

