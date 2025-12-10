AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite grade, Mr. Aguila, Matt Bentley, JTG, Steve Bradley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at Gateway Center Arena. The show carries the Winter Is Coming theme and includes more Continental Classic tournament matches. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision an A grade during his same-night audio review. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mr. Aguila (Jose Delgado Saldana) is 47. He worked as Essa Rios in WWE.

-Matt Bentley is 46.

-JTG (Jayson Anthony Paul) is 41.

-The late Steve Bradley was born on December 10, 1975. He died of undisclosed causes at age 32 on December 4, 2008.