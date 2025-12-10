AEW Dynamite preview: The Winter is Coming edition, AEW World Championship match, the first AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in the tournament finals to become the first AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions

-Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata in a tornado tag match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at Gateway Center Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).