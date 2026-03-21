AEW Collision lineup: Slam Dunk Saturday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Robbie Eagles for the TNT Championship

-“The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor vs. “The Sisters of Sin” Julia Hart and Skye Blue

-Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia vs. Komander and Mascara Dorada

-“LFI” Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos in action

Powell’s POV: Tonight and Sunday’s one-hour shows were taped on Wednesday in Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center. Both episodes will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at the scheduled start time of 10CT/11ET, but they may be delayed due to NCAA college basketball coverage. Don Murphy’s reviews will be available after the shows air. Will Pruett’s combo review of the two episodes will be available on Sunday night or Monday morning for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).