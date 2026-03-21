BST Wrestling “Elevate 4” results: Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Richard Holliday for the BST Title, Becca vs. Shannon LeVangie for the BST Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blood Sweat Tears Wrestling “Elevate 4”

March 15, 2026, in Hamden, Connecticut, at Devonshire Hall

Released on March 20, 2026, via IndependentWrestling.TV

The venue is a large room with plain walls, and the ring was lit okay. Sadly, the crowd was maybe 100. That’s too bad, because this really looks like a nice venue for wrestling. There was a LOT of static on the commentary track for one of the commentators — it happened off-and-on the whole show.

1. Jeremy La Croix vs. Duce Stovall. I’ve seen La Croix just once or twice; he looks like an extra-scruffy Chris Hero. My first time seeing Stovall, a young Black man. They locked up, and Duce is several inches taller. He hit a huracanrana. Jeremy hit a running headbutt and got a nearfall at 3:00. Duce hit some jab punches and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, but Jeremy got a foot on the ropes. La Croix hit a clothesline for the pin. Acceptable.

Jeremy La Croix defeated Duce Stovall at 4:43.

* “The Rugged” Johnny Medina and Peter Giani came to the ring. These two are also new to me. They issued an open challenge.

2. Mike Graca vs. “The Rugged” Johnny Medina and Peter Giani in a handicap match. The Rugged attacked Graca as he entered the ring. Graca went for a double chokeslam, but they blocked it. Graca (again, a bit Darby Allin and a bit former AEW wrestler Jimmy Havok) threw one guy onto the other. Graca hit a Tombstone piledriver on one guy onto his partner’s chest for the pin. Yep, it really was that short.

Mike Graca defeated “The Rugged” Johnny Medina and Peter Giani in a handicap match at 2:09.

* Again, this wasn’t released live. The crowd has grown significantly, closer to 200… There clearly was a break between the two ‘pre-show matches’ and the next match.

3. “Die Spora” Angelo Carter and Kwesi Asante vs. “Prolific” Isaiah Wolf and Tyree Taylor vs. Ichiban and Andy Brown for the in a three-way for the BST Tag Team Titles. Kwesi and Ichiban opened; the other four were on the apron. Suddenly, teammates Tyree and Wolf were tagged in — they pretended to lock up, but Tyree dropped to the mat so his partner could pin him! The other four all jumped on them to break it up. Brown hit some loud chops on Carter at 3:00, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Asante hit a twisting elbow drop.

Tyree tagged in at 6:00, and he hit a fallaway slam on Carter. Tyree and Wolf hit front-and-back kicks and got a nearfall. Asanti hit a Spinebuster on Wolf for a nearfall. Carter accidentally kicked his teammate, Asanti, at 8:00! Brown and Ichiban went for a cover, but it was broken up. Tyree hit a Gorilla Press on Ichiban, tossing him to the floor onto Brown! Carter again accidentally struck Asante! Tyree and Wolf slammed Carter and pinned him! New champs!

“Prolific” Isaiah Wolf and Tyree Taylor defeated Ichiban and Andy Brown, and “Die Spora” Angelo Carter and Kwesi Asante in a three-way to win the BST Tag Team Titles at 9:45.

* Asante and Carter argued in the ring. Kwesi was clearly upset. Out of the back came their partner, Joseph “A-Game” Alexander! The commentators noted he just got back from Germany! “A part of me knew this was going to happen,” A-Game said to them. He said he’s going to focus on getting the BST Title, and is apparently done with Die Spora.

4. Nahir Robles vs. Notorious Mimi. It’s been a few months since I’ve seen Puerto Rican wrestler Robles; she came out, waving the PR flag. No angel wings for Mimi tonight. Basic reversals early on. Mimi hit a series of knee lifts to the chest as Nahir was bent over, and Mimi got a nearfall at 1:30. Nahir hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall, then a snap suplex, then another one. Mimi hit a spin kick to the head. Robles hit some Vaquer-style Devils Kiss faceplants and got a nearfall at 4:30.

Mimi hit a Samoan Drop, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, and more while standing. Mimi hit some running Helluva Kicks, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:00. They traded rollups. Robles hit a Bubba Bomb for a nearfall. Mimi nailed a Cargill-style implant buster faceplant for the pin. Decent action.

Notorious Mimi defeated Nahir Robles at 7:23.

5. Bobby Buffet and “Above The Rest” Gabriel Sky and Ikuro Kwon vs. Shawn Knyte and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King. Buffet’s team are the heels; they attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Dustin hit a top-rope crossbody block onto two guys. The babyfaces all took turns slamming onto Buffet. The bell rang to officially begin at 1:14. Kwon and Skye hit some quick team moves on Knyte. On the floor, Kwon hit some roundhouse kicks to Knyte’s chest at 3:00. In the ring, Kwon hit a suplex on Knyte for a nearfall.

Kwon hit a release suplex on teammate Skye, dropping him onto Knyte for a nearfall. Dustin finally got a hot tag at 6:00, and he hit a series of kicks on Skye, then a flip dive to the floor onto several opponents. The MG hit a team powerbomb move on Skye in the ring for a nearfall. Skye nailed a Poison Rana on Kylon! ATR hit stereo kicks on Kylon for a nearfall at 7:30. Knyte hit a top-rope twisting dive to the floor onto several guys. Kylon hit a springboard moonsault, nearly overshooting everyone on the floor who tried to catch him.

In the ring, Kylon hit a superplex, then Knyte and Waller each hit a frog splash for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Everyone was brawling in the ring. Skye hit a piledriver for a nearfall. This has been really entertaining, far better than anything else so far. Buffet hit an enzuigiri. Kylon hit a German Suplex on Buffet! Waller nailed his Lethal Injection on Kwon! Knyte hit a springboard back elbow! Skye hit a German Suplex and a powerbomb on Knyte. However, Knyte rolled up Skye for the flash pin! That was really entertaining.

Shawn Knyte and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated Bobby Buffet and “Above The Rest” Gabriel Sky and Ikuro Kwon at 11:28/official time of 10:14.

6. Sammy Diaz vs. Ryan Clancy. Clancy wore his Wrestling Open title and his silver-and-black glittery robe. This should be really good, too. A basic lockup to open and a feeling-out process. They both twisted each other’s left arms and kept it on the mat early on. They fought to the floor at 5:30. Clancy leapt off the ring steps and slammed onto Sammy, but he sold pain in his knee upon landing.

They got into the ring, but Clancy sold pain in his right knee. Clancy applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Diaz hit a Sling Blade clothesline at 8:00. He trapped Ryan’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then Sammy hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall. Clancy got a backslide for a nearfall, but he missed the Picture Perfect Dropkick. They traded rollups, and Clancy got the flash pin! Good match.

Ryan Clancy defeated Sammy Diaz at 9:47.

7. “The Awakening” Vita Von Starr, Sammi Chaos, and Amity LaVey vs. Jacky Go, Clara Carreras, and JC Storm. I’ve seen Go, Clara, and JC probably a combined total of five times, while The Awakening are far more of regulars in the region. Again, Sammi is the size of Nia Jax, and she opened against the MUCH shorter Clara. The blonde Storm entered, and she tried to jump on Sammi, but Chaos shrugged JC off. Amity entered and fought redheaded Jacky Go. Jacky hit a suplex for a nearfall. The Awakening worked over Jacky in their corner.

Vita hit a clothesline on Jacky for a nearfall at 4:00. Sammi flattened Jacky with a splash in the corner. Sammi applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Amity hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:00. Amity hopped on Sammi’s back, and Sammi hit a rolling cannonball onto Clara and Jacky in a corner! Ouch! JC got a hot tag at 7:30, and she hit some chops on Vita, and she was fired up. JC hit a stunner on Vita. Clara jumped in and hit a series of punches on LaVey. Clara hit a second-rope moonsault on Amity, but Sammi made the save.

Each of the babyfaces took turns splashing onto Sammi in a corner at 9:00. The babyfaces hit stereo superkicks on Sammi. Clara hit a Bubba Bomb on LaVey. Jacky hit an Unprettier faceplant. JC hit a spear on LaVey. Sammi hit a piledriver on JC, dropping their weight onto JC’s chest at 11:00! OUCH! Sammi piled the babyfaces in the center of the ring. Sammi’s partners BOTH hopped on Sammi’s back, and Sammi splashed the weight of all three heels down onto the babyfaces for the pin. The action was a bit uneven, but that was an impressive finish.

“The Awakening” Vita Von Starr, Sammi Chaos, and Amity LaVey defeated Jacky Go, Clara Carreras, and JC Storm at 11:26.

8. TJ Crawford vs. Georgio Lawrence vs. Anthony Greene in a three-way. Georgio has been absent of late from Wrestling Open. Greene also has been out with a nose injury, so good to see him back, too. He has the visor over his eyes and nose again. Greene unloaded some punches on each opponent at the bell. TJ and Lawrence traded standing switches. Georgio has a kickboxing background, and he hit some Yes Kicks to TJ’s chest and got a nearfall at 1:30. Georgio hit a back suplex on TJ for a nearfall.

Georgio and TJ traded chops in a corner. Greene got back in the ring and hit a stunner on TJ at 4:30, then he tossed Crawford to the floor. TJ hit a Nigel-style Tower of London from the corner. Georgio hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Georgio applied a sleeper on Crawford. TJ hit a swinging faceplant-and-neckbreaker combo on both opponents. TJ and Georgio traded spin kicks to the thighs. TJ clocked Georgio with a Silver Bullet kick. However, Greene shoved TJ to the floor and stole the pin on Lawrence. Good action, but shorter than expected.

Anthony Greene defeated TJ Crawford and Georgio Lawrence in a three-way at 8:32.

* A quick note: I know Shannon LeVangie has been deemed too injured to wrestle this Sunday… so she might be injured in the next match…

9. Becca vs. Shannon LeVangie for the BST Women’s Title. “B3cca” recently announced she has dropped the “3” and gone to an “e” in her name. They shook hands before locking up. They appear to be roughly the same size and build. They twisted each other’s left arms on the mat, and they traded rollups. Shannon hit a huracanrana at 3:00, then a dropkick.

Becca snapped an arm across the top rope, then she hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. OH, there is the injury. Shannon has a bloody, bloody mouth. It appears Becca’s knee struck her in the mouth on the crossbody block. They clearly weren’t sure what to do next. Becca hit a second-rope elbow drop for the pin. Shannon was helped to the back. The commentators wondered if she broke her nose or possibly had a tooth knocked out.

Becca defeated Shannon LeVangie to retain the BST Women’s Title at 4:08.

10. Donovan Dijak vs. Richard Holliday for the BST Title. Dijak hit a flip dive to the floor on Holliday in the first minute. Holliday fought Mike Santana AND Killer Kross less than 24 hours earlier. In the ring, Dijak tossed Holliday into a corner, then hit a springboard splash onto Richard for a nearfall at 2:00. Holliday stomped on Dijak and hit a guillotine leg drop on the apron. In the ring, Holliday hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall at 4:30, and he applied a top hammerlock on the mat. Holliday tossed Dijak to the floor. They brawled at ringside, with Richard hitting some chops.

In the ring, he kept Donovan grounded. Dijak hit some chops and fired up. He did an airplane spin-into-a-Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 8:30. Dijak nailed the Cyclone Mafia Kick for a nearfall, but he missed a moonsault. Holliday immediately hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00. Dijak nailed a sit-out chokeslam for a nearfall. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Dijak hit a superkick in the corner. They fought on the ropes, and Holliday hit a second-rope 2008 swinging suplex at 13:00, and they were both down.

Holliday intentionally tried his Signature Move low-blow uppercut on Ref Gina, but she completely no-sold it. She yelled at him. She was going to DQ him, but he stopped her. Holliday poked Dijak in the eyes and hit a second 2008 for a believable nearfall at 15:00! Ref Gina was “clearly conflicted” on if she was going to count the pin attempt or disqualify him. Holliday shoved Ref Gina; Gina shoved Holliday. Dijak hit a Feast Your Eyes, but Holliday rolled through it and got a believable nearfall! Dijak hit a second Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the pin! A strong match.

Donovan Dijak defeated Richard Holliday to retain the BST Title at 15:49.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I’ll narrowly go with the Miracle Generation’s six-man tag for best match of the night, ahead of a good Dijak-Holliday match. Once again, pro wrestling has taught me that hitting a woman in the groin doesn’t hurt them one bit, but I digress. I’ll take the Clancy-Diaz match for third. The Greene-Crawford-Lawrence match needed a few more minutes, but it takes honorable mention.

I love that we had 10 women competing on this show, and that is just normal now. Bravo. Some uneven work by some of the athletes in that six-woman tag, but I did really like that finish; Sammi is so strong. As I noted, Shannon LeVangie was slated to be in an eight-woman tournament on Sunday, but she had to withdraw this week due to this injury. Hopefully she didn’t lose any teeth! It was definitely a fluke injury — how often do you see someone injured while catching someone on a crossbody block?

I don’t watch wrestling to bash wrestling, so I’ll just politely say it’s perfectly fine to skip over the pre-show matches. Definitely check out the top three matches.