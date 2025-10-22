Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood” results: Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Aiden Aggro, Anthony Greene vs. Will Kroos, a Ryan Clancy injury scare

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Fresh Blood”

October 17, 2025, in Biddeford, Maine, at Rumors

Released October 21, 2025, via YouTube

Biddeford is located 90 miles north of Boston on the coast. Johnny Torres and “Top Shelf” Troy Nelson provided commentary. The venue is a small, narrow brick building; the ring barely fit! So, the ring was up against one wall, and there was just a small walkway on the opposite side; the 150 or so fans all stood on opposite sides of the ring. (The hard camera faced the fans, not the walls). I am listening with my headphones on, and I have one commentator in my right ear and the other in my left; it’s really startling — I feel like I’m seated between them.

* The show opened with footage from last month, where Donovan Dijak lost in the opener, then returned in the main event and turned heel. Not to be lost in the shuffle, Aiden Aggro finally turned babyface in the double-turn over the course of that main event.

* Sidney Bakabella and Channing Thomas came to the ring to open the show. Sidney threatened to hit anyone who tried to enter the ring and kick him out. He vowed to ruin the entire evening!

1. Ryan Clancy vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella). This was Clancy’s Limitless debut. Like his Monday match, he wore a brace/harness on his left shoulder. Channing rolled to the floor early on and stalled, and the crowd was all over him. In the ring, Channing hit a hip-toss at 2:30, and he targeted the damaged left shoulder. He hit a leg lariat and some stomps and was in control. Clancy hit a crossbody block and a monkey-flip for a nearfall at 4:30. Channing hit a bodyslam for a nearfall, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 6 30. Sidney barked at Clancy to “just give up!”

The crowd began rallying for Clancy. Clancy hit a clothesline at 8:00 and was fired up. He did his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles. He hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Clancy went for a dropkick and was trying to do a mid-ring backflip, but he crashed down on the top of his head! “Oh GOD! OH GOD!!” a commentator shouted. Channing immediately, gingerly covered Clancy for the pin. Several people jumped in to check on Clancy, who sat up on his own power. (The guy wrestled 38 minutes against Marcus Mathers three days later; he’s lucky he wasn’t seriously injured there.). He was helped to his feet; he staggered, but at least he got up.

Channing Thomas defeated Ryan Clancy at 9:45.

2. Anthony Greene vs. Will Kroos. I will again write that UK star Will Kroos makes me think of Sami Callihan, but he has the size and body shape of Bronson Reed; he’s a BIG man. Kroos easily tossed Greene around the ring, with Anthony stalling on the floor and looking as pale as a ghost. In the ring, Kroos hit a shoulder block at 2:00 that again sent Greene to the floor. Kroos followed and chopped him at ringside. Greene hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block to the mat and some punches.

Greene hit a chop and turned around and celebrated, not realizing that Kroos had no-sold it. Kroos dropped him with one chop. Greene cranked on Kroos’ neck and kept the big man grounded. He hit a clothesline into the corner, then a senton at 5:00 that popped this crowd. He hit a rolling cannonball for a believable nearfall. The commentators were just as enamored with Kroos as this crowd was. Greene tried an Unprettier but Kroos blocked it, and Kroos nailed a standing powerbomb.

Kroos then hit the biggest top-rope frogsplash you’ll ever see, but he only got a nearfall at 7:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Greene hit the heel hook kick to the face and his second-rope Unprettier faceplant for a nearfall. They fought to the top rope, and Kroos hit a Spanish Fly, then a sit-out piledriver for the pin. Kroos is absolutely hitting a home run in every match on this short U.S. tour. “We’re not sending him back! We need to get him a Visa!” a commentator shouted.

Will Kroos defeated Anthony Greene at 8:34.

* Ring announcer Rich Palladino hinted at a big announcement for something coming in January…

3. 23 Hazard vs. Keegan Garland. Again, Hazard simultaneously makes me think of a young Nick Gage and a young, cocky Shane Helms (pre-Hurricane!), and he was loudly booed. I’ve seen Keegan, I think four times before this, but always teaming with his dad, Scotty “2 Hotty” Garland. So, this was a chance for him to sink or swim on his own. I don’t think he’s 20 yet, and he is really undersized compared to Hazard. They tied up, but Hazard spent more time arguing with the fans than focusing on Keegan. Keegan hit some armdrags at 2:30.

Keegan hit a bulldog for a nearfall. Hazard hit a superkick then a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00, and he was in charge. He hit a crossbody block in the corner and was dominating the smaller Keegan. He mockingly set up to do the Worm, but Keegan jumped up and hit a superkick at 6:30, then they were both down. Keegan hit some flying forearms. Garland hit a Poison Rana at 8:30. 23 Hazard got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Solid. Hazard hit a post-match DDT move.

23 Hazard defeated Keegan Garland at 8:50.

* Backstage, a person interviewed Ryan Clancy, who had an ice pack on his neck. Clancy noted he lost, but he got up, even after his nasty spill.

* We heard from Joseph “A-Game” Alexander, who said he has been stealing the show here of late. He called out Dezmond Cole for a match.

4. Dezmond Cole vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander for the Limitless Title. They tied up, and Alexander threw him to the mat. Cole hit a huracanrana, then a dropkick at 2:00. A-Game backed him into a corner and threw some blows to the ribs, then a slam for a nearfall at 3:30. Cole hit a spin kick to the head, but he missed a Helluva Kick. A-Game again threw him to the mat for a nearfall. Dezmond hit a Lionsault Press on a standing A-Game at 7:30, and they were both down. Cole hit some running back elbows and a Michinoku Driver.

Cole hit his rolling guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. A-Game hit a dive over the top rope to the floor. Dezmond hit a flip dive to the floor at 9:30, with them going deep into the crowd. In the ring, Dezmond hit a uranage for a nearfall. Dezmond hit a frogsplash, going more than two-thirds of the way across the ring, for a nearfall at 11:00. A-Game hit a running suplex into the corner, then a hard Rebound Lariat for a nearfall. This has been sharp. Dez hit a Helluva Kick. A-Game hit a German Suplex.

Dez hit another Helluva Kick, then his German Suplex out of the corner. A-Game hit his running knee, and they were both down at 13:30. A-Game hit a top-rope superplex, then a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall. He hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a believable nearfall at 15:00, and we got a “both these guys!” chant. They traded chops on the ring apron, then spin kicks. Cole nailed the top-rope Swanton Bomb for the pin. That was a spectacular match. Bravo to both. The commentators agreed that it was a Limitless ‘match of the year’ candidate.

Dezmond Cole defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander to retain the Limitless Title at 16:54.

* Dezmond got on the mic and put over A-Game.

* Backstage, 23 Hazard boasted about his win tonight.

5. DJ Powers (wJose Zamora) vs. Don Freeze. I haven’t seen Freeze before; he’s a thicker Black man. The commentators noted this is the debut here for both men. The bigger Freeze knocked Powers down with a shoulder block. Again, Powers is the cocky 20-year-old I compare to a young Johnny Morrison. Freeze hit a dropkick, a splash in the corner, and a suplex, and he was fired up. Zamora jumped in the ring and attacked Freeze, causing a DQ.

Don Freeze defeated DJ Powers via DQ at 1:24.

* Ichiban ran to the ring for the save. Yep, we’re restarting this as a tag match!

5b. Ichiban and Don Freeze vs. “Powers of Influence” DJ Powers and Jose Zamora. Again, Zamora is the kid with a body camera around his neck so he can record his life 24/7. He opened against Ichiban. Ichiban hit a second-rope crossbody block. The babyfaces hit stereo Helluva Kicks, then stereo running back elbows. Freeze hit an enzuigiri; he might be 300 pounds, but he’s agile! Powers hit a Claymore Kick on Freeze for a nearfall at 3:00. Zamora hit a spin kick to the jaw on Freeze, and the heels took over.

Freeze hit another enzuigiri, and he made the hot tag to Ichiban at 5:00. Ichiban hit a 619 and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then superkicks on each heel. Powers got a nearfall, and he barked at the ref. Freeze tagged back in and hit a double clothesline, then a Bulldog Powerslam on Powers at 7:00. He spun Zamora several times before hitting a sideslam. Freeze missed a frog splash; Powers immediately hit a frog splash on Freeze for the pin. A really good first impression for Freeze.

DJ Powers and Jose Zamora defeated Ichiban and Don Freeze at 7:39.

* Backstage, Joseph “A-Game” Alexander was interviewed. He talked about how hard he’s worked to get to this point. A really good interview; he comes across as authentic. He noted he gained respect from a lot of fans tonight, even in a loss.

6. Lena Kross vs. Shannon LeVangie. I’ll reiterate that Australian star Lena is a legit 6’1″ — she is taller than Megan Bayne and Maggie Lee — and she towers over LeVangie (who I always describe as a shorter, younger Rachael Ellering.) The commentators noted that Lena is “here to stay” in the United States. Lena pie-faced Shannon at the bell. Shannon hit a head-scissors takedown that only staggered Kross. Shannon hit another one, then a Helluva Kick at 1:30, but she missed a missile dropkick. Lena immediately hit a sliding clothesline, and she took control, choking Shannon in the ropes.

Lena hit a superkick for a nearfall, then a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 3:00. She hit a Helluva Kick for a nearfall. Shannon jumped on her back and applied a sleeper. She fired up and hit some kicks, then a Thesz Press and some punches and a huracanrana, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Kross hit a spike Michinoku Driver for a believable nearfall. Lena hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex. Shannon hit an Os Cutter for a nearfall at 9:00. Lena dropped her face-first, then clocked her with a running knee for a nearfall, then a neckbreaker over her knee for the pin. Good action.

Lena Kross defeated Shannon LeVangie at 9:48.

7. Donovan Dijak (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru). Again, these guys pulled off a great double-turn last show; Aggro seems ready to take off as a top babyface here. Aiden hit a spin kick to the head and a top-rope crossbody block. Sidney tripped Aggro as he was setting up for a dive. Seconds later, Aggro went for the dive, but Dijak caught him around the neck and chokeslammed him on the ring apron at 2:30. They brawled at ringside and through the crowd. Dijak bodyslammed him on the floor at 4:30! Dijak got into the ring; Aggro eventually got back in, but Dijak jumped on him and took control.

Dijak did a release suplex, tossing him across the ring and getting a nearfall at 7:00. They got up and traded punches. Aggro hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Dijak flying! Aggro hit a Helluva Kick in the corner, then a second-rope leaping DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Aiden hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Dijak hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Dijak hit his discus Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 15:30. He hit a moonsault for a nearfall and was shocked he didn’t win there. Sidney distracted the ref, allowing Dijak to hit a low blow and a Choke Bomb, but Aiden kicked out at a one-count!

Aiden hit a running knee for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Sidney hopped on the ring apron to distract Aggro, allowing Dijak to trip and crotch Aggro in the corner. J-Heru confronted Sidney on the apron, so Dijak kicked J-Heru to the floor. Aggro hit a low blow on Dijak, then a Shining Wizard for a visual pin, but Sidney pulled the ref to the floor at 19:00. Aiden dove over the top rope to the floor onto the heels. In the ring, Dijak avoided a Shining Wizard and hit a Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the pin. That was a very good match.

Donovan Dijak defeated Aiden Aggro at 19:39.

* Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas beat up Aggro and J-Heru. Dezmond Cole got into the ring and he traded punches with Dijak! Donovan grabbed the title belt, and he hit Dezmond in the head with it.

* In a backstage promo, Channing Thomas and the Bakabella family gathered, and they threatened Dezmond Cole.

Final Thoughts: Go out of your way to see Dezmond Cole vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. It’s not hyperbole to say that is in the conversation for Limitless Wrestling’s “match of the year.” Alexander has just exploded on the indy scene in the past six months. Sure, I’d seen him before that, but he has just emerged in the top-tier conversation of the Northeast indies.

If you’ve read my reviews, I’ve been highly critical of how Progress Wrestling has used Will Kroos for the past year, putting him in a dumb comedy trio storyline. The man is a BEAST. He’s had about six matches in the United States in the past two weeks, and he’s turning heads wherever he goes. Sure, this was a sub-10-minute match, but check out Kroos vs. Greene. That takes second, ahead of the main event, which was a strong match for third-best.

I’m a firm believer that the bigger guy should usually be the heel. Dijak needs to be the heel because he’s SO MUCH bigger than most of his opponents on the indy scene. The crowd needs to root for the smaller underdog. Aiden Aggro might be the best wrestler going today, who I never, ever see anywhere but just this one promotion. All the top-tier indy talent can be seen in multiple promotions, but Aggro seems content to stay here in Maine.

The neck injury to Ryan Clancy was frightening. I can describe it to you… you can be prepared… but when you watch it, if you are like me, you will jump out of fear. It’s a terrifying landing. Luckily, he’s still in his 20s, not his 40s or 50s. Never once in my life have I attempted a standing back-flip, because that is exactly what would happen to me. A standout show here. Keegan Garland isn’t clicking for me yet, but everything else here was really good.