NXT TV preview: The Deadline fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Blake Monroe holds an open challenge for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Kelani Jordan

-Shiloh Hill makes his in-ring debut

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger return

Powell's POV: Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.