WWE Raw in Kansas City, Powell’s Q&A audio show returns, Slick, Michael Cole, Toshiaki Kawada, Chigusa Nagayo, Tyler Mane, Jerelle Clark, Real 1, Jon Moxley, Curtis Hughes, ACH, Tammy Sytch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center. The show includes AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Slick (Kenneth Johnson) is 68 today.

-Toshiaki Kawada is 62 today.

-Chigusa Nagayo is 61 today.

-Tyler Mane (Daryl Karolat) is 59 today.

-Michael Cole (Michael Coulthard) is 59 today.

-Jerelle Clark is 50 today.

-Real 1 (Eric Arndt) is 40 today. He worked as Enzo Amore in WWE.

-The late Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) was born on December 8, 1982. He died at age 39 on December 12, 2021.

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Curtis Hughes turned 61 on Sunday.

-Tammy “Sunny” Sytch turned 53 on Sunday.

-ACH (Albert C. Hardie Jr.) turned 38 on Sunday.

-The late Rick Rude (Richard Rood) was born on December 7, 1958. He died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-The late Hack Meyers (Donald Haviland) was born on December 7, 1973. He died from brain surgery complications at age 41 on December 5, 2015

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Ion Croitoru died on December 7, 1963, at age 53. He is best known for wrestling as Johnny K-9 and Bruiser Bedlam.

-The late Nick Bockwinkel was born on December 6, 1934. He died on November 14, 2015, at age 80.

-The late Dennis Stamp was born on December 6, 1946. He went to that big trampoline in the sky following a cancer battle at age 70 on March 13, 2017.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) died of a heart attack on December 6, 2014, at age 52.