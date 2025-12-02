WWE Raw fails to crack Netflix’s weekly top ten shows list for the first time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw failed to crack the top ten shows on Netflix for the first time since it debuted on the streaming service in January. The November 24 edition of Raw landed outside the top ten, just a week after the November 17 show had a strong showing with 3.1 million views for John Cena’s final appearance on the show as an active wrestler. Check out the top ten at Netflix.com/tudum.

Powell’s POV: No, the sky isn’t falling. Blame that damn Vecna. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things premiered on Thanksgiving Eve and finished the week with 59.6 million viewers. I clearly wasn’t alone in rewatching the previous seasons, as the first four seasons of the hit series also finished in the top ten. The show that occupied the final spot in the top ten averaged four million viewers. The Raw premiere had 4.9 million worldwide views back in January, and remains the only episode to top four million views. So even though we don’t know how many views Raw had (Netflix only releases the top ten), it’s safe to chalk this one up to it being an abnormal week with higher-than-usual top ten viewership totals on Netflix.

